Ex soldier jailed for 14 years over killing of baby

A 14-year jail sentence was handed to Mark Angoy, a former soldier, after he admitted to killing 13-month old Arianne Gill, the granddaughter of his ex-lover, Shelly Norton.

Yesterday, Angoy, 48, appeared before Justice Navindra Singh for a trial which marked the opening of the Demerara criminal assizes at the High Court in Georgetown.

Initially indicted for murder, Angoy opted to plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter, thereby admitting that on October 18, 2015, he unlawfully killed the toddler.

According to reports, Angoy shot and killed his ex-lover’s grandbaby and wounded the woman’s daughter, Ashley Wellington. The incident occurred around 13:45 hrs at Lot 38 East Ville, Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

According to reports, Norton, who was the toddler’s grandmother and Wellington’s mother, had ended an abusive three-year-old relationship with Angoy. Since then, he reportedly started to harass her. At times he even threatened to kill her. This forced her to seek a restraining order to keep him away from her family.

However, on the day in question he showed up at her home and pushed his hand through a window and opened fire on Norton’s daughter and grand baby while they were watching television in the living room.

Angoy was also charged with feloniously wounding Wellington. To that charge, he pleaded guilty and was handed an eight-year prison term.

Justice Singh, however, ordered that the two sentences are to run concurrently, meaning that Angoy will only serve 14 years behind bars.

In addition, the Judge also ordered that the prison authorities deduct the time Angoy spent in pre-trial custody from the sentence.

During a plea in mitigation, Angoy’s lawyer, Mark Conway, said that his client is very remorseful for his actions. According to the lawyer, his client sought to plead guilty at the soonest opportunity because he did not wish to waste judicial time.

Added to that, Conway told the court that his client is a father of three who is throwing himself at the mercy of the court.

“I am really sorry for what happened. I am pleading to you (the Judge) for mercy,” Angoy said in his address to the court.

State Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy asked that the sentence reflect the serious nature and gravity of the offence.

Lending a word of advice, Justice Singh advised the confessed killer to make use of anger management classes being offered by the prisons since the killing of Gill was a crime of “pure temper.”

“You cannot do that to other women,” Justice Singh said in rebuking Angoy.