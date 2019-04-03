Fire strikes in Queenstown

Latest update April 3rd, 2019 12:58 AM
A fire of unknown origin broke out about 20:35 hrs last night in a dilapidated building at 57 Anira Street, Queenstown, Georgetown .
The building, which was said to be occupied by drug addicts, was destroyed.
Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine who was on the scene said he will engage the services of his Engineering Department and field inspectors to locate and pull down all dilapidated buildings around Georgetown.
