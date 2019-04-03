Disbursement of Govt. funds

Council to review work done on community projects

The Georgetown City Council will be reviewing community projects funded through Government subventions.

Speaking to the press on the matter, Town Clerk (Ag) of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC) Sharon Harry-Munroe explained that the Council is in the process of reviewing the work done, even as preparations are being made for the doling out of this year’s constituency projects.

According to Harry-Munroe, projects in at least 14 constituencies are set to be examined by the Council.

She noted that constituency representatives will be given an opportunity to account the monies disbursed through the council for community projects.

According to Harry-Munroe most of the community work for last year focused on ensuring there are street lights in the various areas.

She noted that this year approximately $75 million will be disbursed for constituency projects.

“Emphasis will be placed this year on solid waste, drainage and healthcare.”

In the run up to Local Government Elections, last year, representatives of the constituencies were granted about $5 million each to complete development projects identified in communities across Georgetown.

The monies were drawn from the $200 million subvention allocated to City Hall in the Government’s 2018 Budget.

Constituency representatives submitted proposals for projects and were all given the green light by the Ministry of Communities. The areas which benefited included Constituency 1 – Kingston East and West, Thomas Lands, Non- Pareil Park, Cummingsburg, Alberttown and Queenstown –and Constituency 15 –Meadow Bank/Agricola were among the communities left to finalize their project.

Council officials had confirmed that all of the projects are to be executed under the ‘Restoration Grant’.

As part of the funding arrangement, there are provisions that the Councillors must use persons from within their respective constituencies.

Former Town Clerk, Royston King, had said that the policy is expected to cover a number of issues including what makes a councillor’s eligible to obtain a contract, in accordance with the laws that govern the operations of City Hall.

In his remarks to the council, King specifically highlighted sections of the Municipal District and Council’s Act, which deals with the terms and conditions that a member of the Council, who might be interested in a specific contract, can benefit.

King has explained that the law does not prohibit members of the Council from benefiting from projects.

“All that this means is that Councillors must disclose whether they may have a financial interest in a specific project or matter.”