Centenarian perishes in fiery 24 hours for Bartica – Region 7 Central Stores burns down

Yesterday, a fire of unknown nature broke out around 14:30 hrs and completely destroyed the Central Store of the Region Seven Democratic Council. The building was located at First Street and Third Avenue, Bartica.

The Central Store is a wooden building that stocks items like fuel and electrical appliances. It is said that boat captain Bernard Singh, and Glendon Byass, both employees of the RDC were transferring fuel from a drum to containers when flames broke out and quickly engulfed the area. The two men managed to make it to safety, but the fire quickly spread, according to reports.

The Fire Station at Bartica was summoned and they quickly dispatched trucks to the location, but the fire was already raging out of control and fully destroyed the building.

Only a few items were saved, according to reports.

It is said that an employee, David Higgins, sustained burns to the right hand, left foot and face. He was treated at the Bartica Regional Hospital and

sent away.

Estimated cost of damages is in the millions of dollars according to Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford.

He said that thankfully no life was lost. He said that all credit should go to the Guyana Fire Service which responded promptly and did everything to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Bradford said that he was meeting with the relatives of a woman who perished in another fire in the community mere hours earlier.

In that incident, Bartica’s centenarian Ethal Moseley, popularly known as “Aunt Lou”, perished in an early morning fire that rapidly engulfed and destroyed completely an old wooden building located on First Avenue between Eight Street and Ninth Street, opposite the

popular Top Notch Bar. The centenarian lived alone.

The fire is said to have occurred around 1:00 hours, yesterday morning. The fire rapidly consumed the old wooden building, aided by the strong winds that prevailed at the time and the current dry conditions.

The rapid rate and intense level of the fire was such that by the time the Fire Tender of the Bartica Fire Service Chapter arrived on the scene the entire building was almost consumed by the raging fire.

The Fire Service was however successful in containing this blaze to the solitary building.

Barticians are now in mourning for this popular community figure, with many stating that she did not deserved to die this way.