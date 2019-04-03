Taxi driver begs magistrate to see dead wife’s face one last time

Appearing at the Albion Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh, shackled at the feet and wrists was 31-year-old Gavin Gill, a taxi driver of 10th Street, Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

It is alleged that on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Dr. Tulsi Street, Williamsburg, Berbice, he murdered his wife, Omawattie Gill, called ‘Anjalie’.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was also not represented by an attorney.

Gill broke down in tears when he was asked by the magistrate if he has any children. He said that he is the father of three girls, ages 12, 11 and seven months old. He stated that it is not his first time before the court since he was previously charged for various traffic offences along with a charge of transporting persons with firearms in his vehicle.

Gill said that the latter matter was dismissed against him.

Prosecutrix Althea Solomon told the magistrate that the file was complete and ready. April 23 was given as the date for the commencement of the Preliminary Inquiry.

Gill was subsequently remanded to prison but before he exited the courtroom, he made a strange request, baffling Magistrate Singh and others in the courtroom. He requested to see his now dead wife, giving the impression that he is unaware that she is dead.

He said, “Can I ask one question? Can I see my wife? I just want to see her face one last time.”

The Magistrate responded, “Your wife is dead sir.” But he continued to ask to see the woman he butchered to death. He walked out the courtroom escorted by two ranks.

As he made his way to the Albion Station lock-ups, just a stone’s throw away, he noticed the mother of the woman he murdered crying and he stood for a few seconds looking at her.

It appeared at one point that he was attempting to say something to her but the police ordered him to walk.

Omawattie ‘Anjalie’ Gill who had only a week ago secured a job at a local store to provide for the seven-month-old baby she shared with the suspect, was brutally murdered while she was making her way to work on foot through the Dr. Tulsi Street, Williamsburg.

She had moved out of her matrimonial home at Port Mourant just over two weeks ago and returned to her mother’s house with her baby at Williamsburg after experiencing marital problems with the suspect.

The suspect, driving his rented white Toyota IST car, struck down his wife whom he married in January 2018 before hacking her to death with a cutlass and knife. She sustained multiple chop wounds to her neck, and stab wounds to her back and right side.

A post mortem conducted on the body recently revealed that she died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple incise wounds to the lungs.

A week prior to her death, she was granted a restraining order from the Whim Police Station, blocking Gill from being within 100 feet from her. That was violated many times after, since residents reported seeing the taxi driver driving near the woman and taunting her every day she walked out the street to work but it was on Saturday that he did what no-one expected, murder his own wife in cold blood.

It was also reported that before the now-dead mother of one left the suspect to move back in with her mother, she experienced emotional and physical abuse by the suspect for the entire year that they were married, however, she could not endure the abuse any longer and opted to leave.

It is believed that her refusal to return home with the suspect spurred the violence.

A candlelight vigil was held last evening in remembrance of the young woman, whose life came to an abrupt end. Her body will be laid to rest today.