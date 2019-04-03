Businesswoman tied to her bed and strangled four years ago…Co-accused threatens accomplice

It was four years since business woman Sumintra Dinool, 65, was found dead in her home. Yesterday two men were charged for her murder following a break in the case by police investigators.

Malcolm Cully and Shaheed Alli who were jointly charged for the offence appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The men were not required to plead to the charge which was made indictable. It was alleged that the men between June 14, 2014 and June 15, 2014 at Barr Street, Albouystown, murdered Sumintra Dinool in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The men were brought to court and sent straight into the courtroom separately as there appeared to be a grievance between the two. They ducked and tried to hide their faces from the cameras as they were handcuffed and shackled on

their feet while being led by police ranks through the regular court procedures.

Cully entered the courtroom first and politely greeted everyone as he walked to the prisoners’ dock ,well dressed in a blue shirt and black jeans.

Alli came in dressed in a red shirt and red short pants. He silently walked into the courtroom when it was time for his hearing. As he was walking up into the prisoners’ chute into the courtroom, Cully was let down and as they passed each other the latter shouted “You and your children will suffer.”

The matter was adjourned until April 23, for report on the statements into the matter as the magistrate remanded the men to prison.

Cully’s attorney, Stanley Moore, as a result of the known grievance, asked the magistrate to instruct that the men be placed in separate holdings while in prison. However she said that that would be a decision for the prison officials.

According to reports, the deceased lived alone with her son who was out all night when the incident took place.

Upon his return he allegedly opened the front door with his keys, but did not notice anything amiss until he went into his room and found it ransacked. He decided to check on his mother and found her dead with her hands bound and her mouth gagged.

Robbery appeared to be the motive since electronic equipment, including a flat-screen television set and other items appeared to be missing. However, some money was reportedly found in the slain woman’s bedroom.

The perpetrators were never caught. But a few weeks ago, detectives returned to the case, and last week, acting on information, they took Cully, 27, of Cooper Street, Albouystown into custody.

The accused was freed just last year on an attempted murder charge.

Alli was also taken into custody. He was recently released from prison on a narcotics charge, according to sources.

Kaieteur News understands that the two men have provided information which implicates them in the robbery/murder.

Investigators were reportedly baffled at finding no visible sign of forced entry to the home.

Mrs. Dinool had owned stalls in the Vendors’ Arcade and was said to have been security conscious.

The victim had reportedly been living at the Albouystown property for about 46 years and had never been robbed.

The cracking of this case comes a week after the solving of the murder of fuel dealer, Ramzan Alli, slain almost ten years ago.