Bourda market cheese vendor murder PI…

Main witness testifies

Yesterday when the matter for the murder of Troy Ramalho, a Bourda Market cheese vendor, was called, persons were asked to evacuate the court room as police prosecutor Neville Jeffers called the main witness who took the stand to testify in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) of the case.

Royce Sandiford, a 33-year-old labourer; Akeem Morris, 26, a miner, of 40 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty; and George Paton, 34, a taxi driver of 177 BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara, are currently on trial for the matter.

They were not required to plead to the charge which stated that on August 15, last, at Robb Street, Bourda, Lacytown, they murdered Troy Ramalho during the course of a robbery.

The men are currently on trial before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. As the main witness was called to testify the defendants also did their cross examinations.

According to information, Ramalho was sitting on a bench at his business place. He had just finished selling a customer when three men walked up to him and shot him. Ramalho fell to the ground and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.