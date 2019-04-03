Blaze Regional women’s T20 cricketGiddings bowls Guyana to 3rd successive win

By Sean Devers

Another Player of the match award for left-arm pacer Erva Giddings resulted in another win for Guyana as they beat the Windwards by 18 runs in the penultimate round of the Blaze Regional women’s T20 cricket tournament at Providence last night.

Giddings had 3-17, while Akaze Thompson took 2-7 as the Windwards were restricted to 88-8 in 20 overs, chasing Guyana’s 105-7 from 20 overs, as only Nerissa Crafton made 22.

Guyana’s total was built around Tremayne Smartt’s 40 from 43 ball with five fours and 28 from Skipper Shemaine Campbelle from 33 balls with two boundaries. Swayline William had 2-21 in a losing cause.

Windwards won the toss and opted to field and Sheneta Grimmond stroked the first ball four and she was bowled off the third ball by Akeira Peters at 4-1.

Campbelle joined Smartt and Campbelle who hit Narrisa Crafton over her head for four after being beaten a couple times by

Crafton who got the white ball to swing under a clear night sky.

Smartt drove Stacy Ann Adams gloriously past extra cover for four and Campbelle soon began to find her stride and favoured the on-drive

Smartt continued to be the aggressor and smacked Qiana Joseph for a boundary to post the 50 in the ninth over.

With the score on 70 Campbell hit William to long-on to break the 68-run second wicket stand before Smartt charged Joseph seven runs later and missed a big swing and was stumped in the11th over.

National U-19 Girls Captain Shabika Gajnabi (4) was LBW to William 78-4 before Giddings was run out for a duck next ball.

Thompson (1) was run out at 87-6 before Melanie Henry (4) hit Crafton to deep mid-wicket at 96-7.

Cherry Ann Fraser on-drove William to the ropes at mid-wicket before she was run out at 104-8 after counter-attacking in her cameo 17as the erratic running between the wickets became contagious despite the presence of the U-19 Girls, who will leave for the Regional tournament next week, chatting their noisy support from the balcony of Guyana’s dressing room.

Plaffiana Millington (1) was bowled off the last ball of the innings after a free hit to remain not out at the end.

When the Windwards began their chase they were given a 35-run start by Adams and Crafton before Crafton was caught and bowled by off-spinner Mandy Mangru, while Skipper Afy Fletcher (6) was trapped LBW by the evergreen 33-year-old Giddings to leave the on 47-2 in the 9th over.

Fletcher’s demise triggered a dramatic collapse with the Windwards slumping for 47-1 to 54-6 to the delight of fair size gathering in the Green Stand of mostly screaming females.

Giddings, charging in from the Northern end with a cold breeze on her back, bowling fast and gun barrel straight to trap Juliana Nero (0) and Glendeen Turtin (4) LBW in the space of three runs, while Thompson sent Joseph’s stumps flying before she had scored to leave the Windwards hanging on for dear life at 54-6.

When William (10) was run out at 79-7 and Peters was caught at square-leg off Grimmond at 83-8 the Guyanese celebrated as if they had won the World Cup and the uproar from those in the Green Stand could be heard in Georgetown.

Despite Carena Noel’s unbeaten 15 the Windwards were 18 short of their target when the overs expired.

Meanwhile, an unbeaten 30 from Jodian Morgan from 24 balls with five fours and two sixes and 28 not out from Natasha Mclean from 16 balls with five fours and two sixes, the last one off of Tynette McCoy to end the contest, powered the defending Champions Jamaica to 67 without loss from 6.4 overs for an emphatic win.

Player of the match Neisha Ann Waisome had 3-15 and was supported Vanessa Watts who took 2-15 as the Leewards were bowled out for 61 in 18.4 overs.

The Leewards lost wickets at regular intervals before Terez Parker who made 18 not out with three fours and last batsman Melicia Clarke (10) joined forces at 38-9 and took their team to 61 with their 23-run last wicket stand. Opener Melissa Howard was the other batsman to reached double figures with 10.

Tomorrow, the final round action, Jamaica plays T&T from 09:00hrs, Windwards face Leewards from 14:00hrs and Guyana battle Barbados under lights from 19:00hrs.