19-year-old electrocuted by an illegal connection

Ezekiel Halley, called Andel, a 19-year-old labourer, of Airy Hall, Mahaicony, was pronounced dead on arrival, at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital around 19:00 hrs on Monday evening.

According to reports, the young man went to make an illegal connection to a utility pole, approximately 30 feet from his mother’s residence.

When his sister observed that he didn’t return she went in search of him and discovered him with the wire wrapped around his hand, with visible burn marks and motionless.

She then alerted their mother who alerted the neighbours. The wire was removed by public spirited citizens, who then took him to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A source also stated that an entirely different report was given to the police. That report stated that the young man ventured into a trench to fix a pipe that was broken. When he didn’t return after a number of minutes had passed, a relative went in search of him and found him lying motionless in the trench.

The said relative then alerted the others and upon investigation the illegal connection was found in the trench. The young man was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police however learned the truth when they returned the following day, to do a follow up investigation and the sister of the deceased was questioned. The young woman then related the correct sequence of events.