Tied to her bed and strangled four years ago…Cops crack another cold case…as two confess to killing elderly Albouystown businesswoman

In the early hours of June 19, 2014, 65-year-old businesswoman Sumintra Dinool, of Barr Street, Albouystown, reportedly heard a rapping at her front door.

It is said that Mrs. Dinool was security conscious, but, perhaps assuming that a son who lived with her, had returned, she opened that door, and let death in.

The elderly woman reportedly found herself staring at three young men from the same community.

The intruders reportedly dragged the old woman back to her bedroom, where they gagged her, tied her to her bed, and strangled her.

The killers then ransacked the house before carting off money, electronic items and other valuables. They were never caught.

But a few weeks ago, detectives returned to the case, and last week, acting on information, they took a 27-year-old Cooper Street, Albouystown resident into custody for Mrs. Dinool’s murder. This individual was freed just last year on an attempted murder charge.

They have now arrested an alleged associate of the suspect. This suspect was recently released from prison on a narcotics charge, according to sources.

Kaieteur News understands that the two men have provided information which implicates them in the robbery/murder.

Detectives were reportedly told that the two men and an accomplice rapped at the old woman’s door, then killed her after she let them in.

The woman’s son, 42-year-old Shah Dinool, had reportedly said that around 04:00 hrs on June 19, 2014, he came home, after being out the entre night. Mother and son lived at the property. He allegedly opened the front door with his keys, but did not notice anything amiss until he went into his room and found it ransacked.

He said he became afraid and decided to check on his mother, and found her gagged and dead in bed. Her hands and legs were bound with telephone cords and tied to the rails of the bed.

The son immediately contacted his father, Sheik Dinool, who lived a few houses away. Together with another son, the men went back to the house. They also notified the police.

Robbery appeared to be the motive since electronic equipment, including a flat-screen television set and other items appeared to be missing. However, some money was reportedly found in the slain woman’s bedroom.

Investigators were reportedly baffled at finding no visible sign of forced entry to the home.

The father had reportedly expressed the view that Mrs. Dinool had known the killer. She had owned stalls in the Vendors’ Arcade and was said to have been security conscious.

The victim had reportedly been living at the Albouystown property for about 46 years and had never been robbed. Husband and wife had been divorced for some time.

The cracking of this case comes a week after the solving of the murder of fuel dealer Ramzan Alli, slain almost ten years ago.