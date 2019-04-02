Latest update April 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Subryanville Hotel shooting… Pathologist yet to testify as court not in possession of PM report

Five months later, the post mortem report into the death of 30-year-old Jason De Florimonte, of 96 Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, who was shot dead last August, is yet to be presented in court.

Erwin Bacchus

Forty-five year-old Erwin Bacchus, also of Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, is currently on remand for the offence. He appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Providence Magistrate’s Court. Bacchus is being represented by Glenn Hanoman and Nigel Hughes.
The matter is prosecuted by special prosecutor, attorney-at-law Dexter Todd, who was assigned by the DPP. He is expected to call Dr Nehaul Singh, the pathologist who conducted the post mortem, to testify in the preliminary inquiry.
On the previous occasion when the matter was called, Dr. Singh could not begin giving evidence as the post mortem report was not present in court. The DPP’s Chambers has indicated that the report was sent to the prosecutor, and this will be disclosed today in court. Following the disclosure of the statement, Dr. Singh is slated to testify on Friday.
Bacchus was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on August 4, last, he murdered De Florimonte.
His lawyers are contending that their client was trying to defend himself after he was attacked by De Florimonte who was at the time allegedly armed with a knife and a rolling pin.

 

