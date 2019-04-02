Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricket‘A’ beat TSU & ‘F’ defeat ‘D’ Division in latest action

By Sean Devers

It was another day of entertaining cricket at Eve Leary yesterday as day nine action in the Commissioner of Police Birth Anniversary Inter-Division and Branches T20 cricket Tournament produced wins for ‘F’ and ‘A’ Divisions.

In the morning game ‘F’ Division beat ‘D’ Division as Leon Crawford (2-10) and Devon Joseph (2-27) combined to restrict ‘D’ Division to 125-9 as only Rawle Simboo (16) and Boshnarine Lalbachan (15) offered fight.

They were replying to the 159-9 from 20 overs made by ‘F’ Division as Quinton Sampson reached the boundary two times and cleared it twice in his 32, while a blistering 27 with three sixes and a four to power ‘F’ Division an easy victory.

After the play started late in sultry conditions on a slow track and rough and parched outfield, Crawford who hit five boundaries including a six in 28 before Ward removed Micheal Jobe (13) and Ward seemed lucky to have Lennox Andrews caught behind although the ball appeared to only brush the pad on its way to the Keeper to leave ‘F’ Division in some trouble.

However, Sampson played some good shots before the left-handed Brandon Frank, who hit three sixes and a four in his explosive 27 from nine balls, launched a brutal attack on Simboo hitting him for three sixes and a four in an over which lasted 15 balls and costed 32 runs to push his team past 150, which was, in the end too much for ‘D’ Division.

In the afternoon game which also started late, TSU were led by a pugnacious 35 from the left-handed Jomal Jarrick and 31 from Gillis, while Skipper Eon Rodrigues (19) and Daniram Gopaul and Dillion Allicock with 17 each, helped their team reach a respectable 144 all out in 19.5 overs.

After Darson LaRose had Fiaz Sattaur (1) caught behind at 4-1 Rodrigues was removed at 35-2 by off-spinner Kevin Leitch before bowling Gavin Jagnarine for a duck one run later.

Gopaul (17) had his stumps sent cartwheeling at 49-4 but Gillis and Allicock carried to the score to 99 when Gillis was bowled by Deron Crandon before two wickets tumbled to leave the score on 102-8.

Jarrick dumped Patrick Morris for two fours and a six in an over which leaked 19 before he was stumped off of Crandon to end the innings.

Crandon had 3-18, while Leitch and the lively LaRose took two wickets each for ‘A’ Division who achieved victory with 18 balls to spare thanks to an unfinished half-century partnership between Leitch who ended on 25 not out from 26 balls with two

sixes and two fours and Jason Heliger, who made an unbeaten 21 that saw ‘A’ Division to 147-4 in 17 overs.

Quacy Kendell (25) and Raul Browne (20) had earlier put together 39 for the first wicket while Kyle Micheal, who hit three fours and two sixes, also contributed to the victory.

Off-spinner Yamesh Tularam, who bowled slowly, forcing the batsmen to make the pace, removed the first three batsmen; Kendell and Browne, the brother of former West Indies ODI pacer Barrington Browne and ex-Guyana batsman Robin Browne, before sending back Kerwin Christian (9) to end with 3-13 from four overs.

The competition continues today and tomorrow with two matches each day before the Quarter Finals begins.