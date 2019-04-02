Manganese company ordered to halt exploration -more Chinese workers brought out -two test positive for Leptospirosis

Public Health officials have ruled out Swine Flu (H1N1), Zika, Chikungunya, Dengue, Influenza A and B, as possible causes of the recent spate of illnesses and death in Matthew’s Ridge.

“Thus far, there has been no evidence of person to person transmission of infection. It is noted that only persons who were directly exposed to one common area became ill,” the Ministry of Public Health said in the statement yesterday.

The Ministry said that it has instructed the mining company to halt further exploration until the Ministry of Public Health and a team from the Occupational Health and Safety Department of the Ministry of Social Protection advise further.

“The Ministry of Public Health along with partners will continue to monitor the situation closely until resolution.”

On Saturday, it was announced that one Chinese worker had died with seven air-dashed to the city from Matthew’s Ridge, Region One, where a manganese mining has restarted. The mining area had been closed for decades, with suspicions that workers contracted something while working in areas that had been closed off.

Yesterday, eight more workers were brought out.

According to the Ministry, as of Sunday, a response team comprising EPA, Surveillance, EH, doctors and nurses, was dispatched to Region One to support the efforts taken in the Region to address the illnesses.

The Ministry said that the fortified health response focused on providing uninterrupted health services to the residents of Matthew’s Ridge and on conducting health assessments of all persons working in the mining area.

“The decision was taken to transfer all the patients with the acute respiratory illness, rash and fever to our tertiary institution GPHC where critical care can be provided should the need arise. While the specialists continue to work on the seven patients admitted on Saturday, results have shown that two patients tested positive for Leptospirosis, which is known to be spread by direct contact with rat urine or faeces. Further tests are being conducted locally and samples will be sent overseas with support from PAHO and CARPHA to get further tests done to rule out other possible infections.”

According to the Ministry, it is taking all necessary precautions to ensure staff and members of the community at Matthew’s Ridge are kept safe.

A few of the patients are being accommodated at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Last week, there was good news, with 113 Guyanese already having been employed with Guyana Manganese

Incorporated (GMI), the local company formed by Bosai Minerals to head its operations at Matthew’s Ridge.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, and Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams, visited the region to get a first-hand look at what has taken place thus far.

GMI/ Bosai had set a timeframe of July 2019 to develop the mines, plant and factories to begin extracting the mineral.

“During the first phase of construction, the mined ore processing plant, washing plant, warehouses and factory will be established.”

The company says it is investing approximately US$100M in this stage of development.

Guyana Manganese Incorporated purchased four prospecting licences that cover an area of 45,729 acres, exploration results, mineral agreement, certain properties and infrastructure from Reunion Manganese.