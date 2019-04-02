Man chopped by one-legged assailant

Ronald Seebachan, a one-legged man was yesterday made to answer a charge in which he is accused of allegedly chopping a man about his body during a heated argument that ensued between them.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. It was alleged that on March 29, 2019 at Aranka Aragua Junction, Seebachan unlawfully and maliciously wounded Lester McKenzie.

Seebachan, who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he is 34 years old and resides at No.4 village West Coast Berbice. He further informed the court that he is a mechanic in the interior.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objections to bail for the defendant; however he asked that if same was to be granted, conditions should be attached.

According to the prosecutor, on the day in question the parties got into a heated argument in which the accused allegedly armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the victim several chops about the body.

The court also learnt that the victim is out of hospital and was informed of the court date to be present, but he failed to show or have anyone appear on his behalf.

Prosecutor Mansfield went on to say that during the ordeal, McKenzie retaliated and as a result the defendant also received injuries. However, Seebachan refused to give a statement in relation to that.

After listening to the prosecutor, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan granted bail in the sum of $70,000 under the condition that Seebachan is to report to the Aranka police outpost every Friday pending the outcome of the matter.

The matter was adjourned until April 11, 2019 at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court, where the accused is expected to appear for his next hearing.