Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballCapital FC and Blueberry Hill score 2-0 wins on opening night

There were 2-0 wins by Capital FC and Blueberry Hill United over Amelia’s Ward Panthers and Hi Stars respectively, when the first ever Linden Mayor’s Cup football championship began as part of the

annual Linden Town Week activities at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground Sunday night.

Before the opening game featuring Capital FC and the Amelia’s Ward Panthers, Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell did the ceremonial kick off of the tournament which followed a march past of the teams.

The twelve-team championship is being played on a knockout basis and already through are the top four Linden clubs Eagles United, Net Rockers, Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection and Botafago.

They are awaiting opponents form the first round to play in the quarterfinals.

The Capital FC were able to dump the Panthers as they got their first goal through Johnny Waldron who was able to latch on to a ball which was seemingly coming out after a play had developed down the right flank.

His ripper from just the right side of the six yard box would send the Capital FC into the lead in the 32nd minute.

When the first half whistle was sounded Capital FC remained in the lead 1-0.

Late in the second half that score would double, this time through Andre Mayers who would control a pass and take on the defender and slip th

e ball past the goalkeeper going to the far post in the 70th minute.

The victory would eventually read 2-0 for the Capital FC.

Game two on the opening night saw a similar result this time for Blueberry Hill United.

Both goals, however, came in the second half with the first coming in the 61st minute as Mark Andrews would find his intruding teammate Roydell Archer who would get just inside the 18 yards box to bang home and score making it 1-0 for Blueberry Hill.

With a bit more composed look, the Blueberry Hill would get another goal when Andrews was hacked down just inside the Hi Stars half.

The resultant free kick by Wayne Wilson would go just under the cross bar to score and give the Blueberry Hill a 2-0 score.

On Friday Coomacka will clash with Silver Shattas at 19.00hrs and the second is between a Milerock B side and Topp XX from 21.00hrs.