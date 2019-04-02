Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legValentina in the running to claim Triple Crown prize

All roads will lead to the Port Mourant Turf Club in Corentyne, Berbice on Easter Sunday for the final leg of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) Triple Crown, which at its conclusion

will see over $20million in cash and prizes being doled out.

The Triple Crown race promotion provides a bonus of $500,000 for whichever horse can complete three consecutive victories and come this April 22nd, Valentina; three-year-old Guyana Bred, will be the only animal in the running for the triple crown bonus.

Valentina was bred by Africanist (USA) and Today’s My Day (Trinidad & Tobago) and is owned by Inderjeet Chattergoon of the Jumbo Jet Racing Stables while her trainer is Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr.

In her three career starts, Valentina has now notched two wins and one second place finish. Ironically, in her only loss, it was at Port Mourant Turf Club where she will be looking to earn the first Triple Crown win in Guyana.

A release from the organisers of the event revealed some exciting news of additional work being done on the Port Mourant Turf Club track inclusive of the construction of a shoot to start the one mile race. The document read, “This way the horses will have a level and exact one mile start. The start of the seven & 3/4 furlongs race was usually used for the one-miler before due to the fact the mile was on the turn and a race cannot start on a turn.”

The feature race on Easter Sunday will attract a total prize purse amounting to almost $2million with the winner of that C Class and lower race pocketing $1million.

The winner of the three-year-old Guyana bred race, which Valentina will be looking to complete her triple crown in, will pocket $400,000, the F Class winner; $350,000, H Class; $300,000, I Class; $250,000, J class; $230,000, K Class; $220,000, L Class; $200,000, L Class and lower; $140,000.