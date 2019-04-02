Latest update April 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legValentina in the running to claim Triple Crown prize

Apr 02, 2019 Sports 0

 

All roads will lead to the Port Mourant Turf Club in Corentyne, Berbice on Easter Sunday for the final leg of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) Triple Crown, which at its conclusion

Valentina sprinting to victory during the second leg of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee’s Triple Crown. (Emmerson Campbell photo)

will see over $20million in cash and prizes being doled out.
The Triple Crown race promotion provides a bonus of $500,000 for whichever horse can complete three consecutive victories and come this April 22nd, Valentina; three-year-old Guyana Bred, will be the only animal in the running for the triple crown bonus.
Valentina was bred by Africanist (USA) and Today’s My Day (Trinidad & Tobago) and is owned by Inderjeet Chattergoon of the Jumbo Jet Racing Stables while her trainer is Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr.
In her three career starts, Valentina has now notched two wins and one second place finish. Ironically, in her only loss, it was at Port Mourant Turf Club where she will be looking to earn the first Triple Crown win in Guyana.
A release from the organisers of the event revealed some exciting news of additional work being done on the Port Mourant Turf Club track inclusive of the construction of a shoot to start the one mile race. The document read, “This way the horses will have a level and exact one mile start. The start of the seven & 3/4 furlongs race was usually used for the one-miler before due to the fact the mile was on the turn and a race cannot start on a turn.”
The feature race on Easter Sunday will attract a total prize purse amounting to almost $2million with the winner of that C Class and lower race pocketing $1million.
The winner of the three-year-old Guyana bred race, which Valentina will be looking to complete her triple crown in, will pocket $400,000, the F Class winner; $350,000, H Class; $300,000, I Class; $250,000, J class; $230,000, K Class; $220,000, L Class; $200,000, L Class and lower; $140,000.

 

More in this category

Sports

Inaugural Kares Engineering Teen ChallengeTina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong are inaugural female and male champs

Inaugural Kares Engineering Teen ChallengeTina Praimchand and Eli...

Apr 02, 2019

  Following three rounds of passionate rivalry against each in the blistering Sunday mid afternoon sun, Tina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong emerged as the inaugural female and male Kares...
Read More
Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricket‘A’ beat TSU & ‘F’ defeat ‘D’ Division in latest action

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20...

Apr 02, 2019

Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducts first grading exams

Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducts...

Apr 02, 2019

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballCapital FC and Blueberry Hill score 2-0 wins on opening night

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballCapital FC...

Apr 02, 2019

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout tournament Kobras wrap up First Division Championship

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout tournament ...

Apr 02, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legValentina in the running to claim Triple Crown prize

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legValentina in the...

Apr 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Cartoon – March 31, 2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]