Inaugural Kares Engineering Teen ChallengeTina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong are inaugural female and male champs

Following three rounds of passionate rivalry against each in the blistering Sunday mid afternoon sun, Tina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong emerged as the inaugural female and male Kares Engineering Teen

Challenge Champions.

This first time competition formed part of the undercard at the 5th Annual Kares Engineering sponsored Fitness Challenge which was contested on Sunday last at the National Park where Dillon ‘The Beast’ Mahadeo successfully defended his title for the fourth consecutive year, while 17 year-old Surinamese Ava Zalman became the new queen of fitness.

But, not to be outdone, the five female teen competitors and the six males had their fans and relatives in the stands cheering them on as they worked to complete the task of doing 50 skips, 20 squats and 10 burpee box over thrice, the fastest.

Tina Praimchand was the first female to complete the routine followed by Kyla Sills and Sara Sanmoogan in that order. The other two female competitors were Proverbseight Jones and Ashley Martelly.

When the boys took center stage immediately after the girls, Eli Armstrong emerged as the best, completing his workout well ahead of his rivals. Quacy Semple settled for the second place with Alex Arinda coming in third, followed by Ranvir Gorakh. The other male teens were Raynauth Gorakh and Bevon Gobin.

All the competitors were rewarded with cash compliments of Kares Engineering apart from receiving water bottle and umbrellas.