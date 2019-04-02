Latest update April 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Inaugural Kares Engineering Teen ChallengeTina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong are inaugural female and male champs

Apr 02, 2019 Sports 0

 

Following three rounds of passionate rivalry against each in the blistering Sunday mid afternoon sun, Tina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong emerged as the inaugural female and male Kares Engineering Teen

Challenge Champions.

Tina Praimchand about to complete her third round of 10 burpee box over to end as the best.

This first time competition formed part of the undercard at the 5th Annual Kares Engineering sponsored Fitness Challenge which was contested on Sunday last at the National Park where Dillon ‘The Beast’ Mahadeo successfully defended his title for the fourth consecutive year, while 17 year-old Surinamese Ava Zalman became the new queen of fitness.

Tina Praimchand is all smiles on the podium along with 2nd placed Kyla Sills (left) and Sara Sanmoogan along with the other two competitors.

But, not to be outdone, the five female teen competitors and the six males had their fans and relatives in the stands cheering them on as they worked to complete the task of doing 50 skips, 20 squats and 10 burpee box over thrice, the fastest.
Tina Praimchand was the first female to complete the routine followed by Kyla Sills and Sara Sanmoogan in that order. The other two female competitors were Proverbseight Jones and Ashley Martelly.

Male Teen Challenge winner Eli Armstrong is flanked by 2nd placed Quacy Semple and Alex Arinda on the podium. The other competitors stand in front.

When the boys took center stage immediately after the girls, Eli Armstrong emerged as the best, completing his workout well ahead of his rivals. Quacy Semple settled for the second place with Alex Arinda coming in third, followed by Ranvir Gorakh. The other male teens were Raynauth Gorakh and Bevon Gobin.

Male Teen winner, Eli Armstrong during his squat routine.

All the competitors were rewarded with cash compliments of Kares Engineering apart from receiving water bottle and umbrellas.

 

More in this category

Sports

Inaugural Kares Engineering Teen ChallengeTina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong are inaugural female and male champs

Inaugural Kares Engineering Teen ChallengeTina Praimchand and Eli...

Apr 02, 2019

  Following three rounds of passionate rivalry against each in the blistering Sunday mid afternoon sun, Tina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong emerged as the inaugural female and male Kares...
Read More
Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricket‘A’ beat TSU & ‘F’ defeat ‘D’ Division in latest action

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20...

Apr 02, 2019

Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducts first grading exams

Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducts...

Apr 02, 2019

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballCapital FC and Blueberry Hill score 2-0 wins on opening night

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballCapital FC...

Apr 02, 2019

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout tournament Kobras wrap up First Division Championship

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout tournament ...

Apr 02, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legValentina in the running to claim Triple Crown prize

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legValentina in the...

Apr 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Cartoon – March 31, 2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]