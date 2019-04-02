Guyana borrow small and got to pay big

Everybody does borrow. In fact, de banks does encourage people to borrow. Some of dem banks does tell people not to use dem own money. “Why use your money when you can use ours?” Dat is a question dem bank does ask people.

Dem boys know one thing. When something sound nice, it got teeth. Kuwait lend Guyana US$10 million way back in 1977. Dem was de days when Guyana did promise to raise de public servants pay but didn’t have money.

It easy to borrow but it hard to pay back. Even to dis day people does come to you to borrow money and promise to pay back in a week. De week does come and gone and dem don’t even talk to you. When dem see you, dem does hide and you don’t ever get pay.

Dem boys does seh dat is de easiest way to get rid of people who think dem smart but dem have people who does be bare face and come to borrow again.

Guyana didn’t pay back one cent to Kuwait. If it think Kuwait woulda forget because it got oil, dem mek a big mistake. Every year Kuwait put interest pon de loan. Imagine by dis year, dat same US$10 million tun US$77 million.

When Guyana borrow de money, de exchange rate was li’l more than $2 to one US dollar. Today is more than $200 to de US dollar. Guyana got to pay through its nose.

Dem boys seh when you see people money and you think you smart dat is how you does end up in trouble. Dat does happen to some li’l gyal and Guyana end up like dem li’l gyal. De only thing is dat it didn’t have to give nutten.

Jagdeo didn’t pay de loan because he she, he didn’t borrow no money. Was Burnham, and Kuwait must go to Burnham fuh de money. Indeed Burnham dead and gone but he borrow and is we children and grandchildren who got to pay it back.

Kuwait not bad-minded. It tell Guyana to keep US$50 million of de US$77 million dat it owe. But even then, Guyana borrow US$10 million and got to pay back US$27 million and it better pay de money because there will be gnashing of teeth.

Talk half and what sweet in you mouth does be bitter elsewhere.