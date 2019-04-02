Latest update April 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Guinness street phenomenon returns to East Coast April 12

Apr 02, 2019 Sports 0

Last year saw fans attendance exceed previous years and this trend is anticipated to continue when play in this year’s East Coast Zone of the highly exciting Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition’

Action in the East Coast Guinness competition promises to be keenly contested.

commences on April 12, at the Haslington Market Tarmac.
Once again, the Organisers have planned a programme that is certain to make the fan experience a memorable one for fans along the East Coast corridor and those hoping to get a glimpse of what has become the most electrifying outdoor event in the sport.
The early word emanating out of the respective communities that will be competing in the three-day competition is that defending champions Uprising will not have it easy this time around since teams have already begun preparations to challenge for the title.
However, the reigning champs who had to qualify last year and subsequently became the only team to do so and win the title outright, have vowed to successfully defend their crown.
This time around they will join seven other automatic qualifiers, while eight teams will have to enter the qualification process which will be conducted on Sunday, April 7, at the Haslington Tarmac.
The full list of automatic qualifiers are Uprising, Paradise-A, BV-A, Melanie-B, Buxton Diamond, Mahaica Determinators, Victoria Church Yard and Belfield Warriors.

