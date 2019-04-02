Grace Kennedy on board Bartica Easter Regatta 2019

Grace Kennedy is one of the early corporate entities to partner with the Town Council of Bartica for the 2019 edition of the Annual Bartica Easter Regatta.

The company, through its Marketing Assistant, Mr. Dennis Heywood recently handed over its sponsorship package to Town Clerk Ms. Stephie Allen in the office of the Mayor, Gifford Marshall.

“We are happy to be here and to make whatever contribution to the successful hosting of the Bartica Easter Regatta.”

Ms. Stephie Allen, Town Clerk (ag) of Bartica expressed appreciation to Grace Kennedy for their contribution stating that it would be well utilised.”

Alluding to the fact that this is the first time that the Town Council would be coordinating the Bartica Easter Regatta, Allen promised that the event would be the best ever.

Organising Secretary of the Regatta Committee, Ciana Persaud informed that this year’s event would be epic as they plan to have more compact events.

“We’re looking forward to the pageant which is going to be on the 21st of April, the 22nd is the Regatta racing and we hope to have more than fifteen thousand patrons this year at the regatta. You will come for the party and stay for the fun.”

Regatta Sports action was set to get underway last evening at the Bartica Community Center ground with Volleyball from 18:00hrs.