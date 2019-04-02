Latest update April 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout tournament Kobras wrap up First Division Championship

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Let’s Bet Sports First Division Knockout Championship concluded on Saturday last at the Burnham hard-court on M

Let’s Bet Sports’ Joel Lee hands over the check and championship trophy to Kobras’ skipper Carlos Edwards.

iddle and Carmichael Streets where Kobras Basketball club defeated defending champions, Plaisance Guardians.

Kobras won the tip-off and played as a unit to finish the first quarter ahead, 24-14. The Guardians upped their momentum in the second quarter to have a four-point lead, but it was a futile effort as Kobras outscored Guardians to lead 36-32 at the half. What looked like a possible victory for the East Coast side turned out to be the last quarter they would win as Agricola based Kobras struck in the third quarter giving away only a few points to extend their lead to 57–44, heading into the final period of play.
Once in front, Kobras never looked back and they eventually won the championship match by 18 points, 87-69.
Earlier in the night, Eagles defeated Pepsi Sonics to take third place as they won 69-55.

 

