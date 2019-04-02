Cops arrest 15-year-old wanted for stashing air gun

The 15-year-old lad that police were hunting in connection with a stashed air gun in Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, has been arrested.

According to a police source, ranks of the B’ Division Special Unit nabbed the teen at Angoy’s Avenue sometime around 9:30 yesterday morning.

He was arrested and taken into custody and is expected to be charged.

On Friday, the teen only identified as ‘Hot-Skull’ had disappeared from his home in Angoy’s Avenue when his mother contacted the police, informing them that her son had stashed a firearm in an empty lot near their home.

Reports reaching this publication had stated that the teen reportedly hid the gun in the lot near their home recently, but his mother who was not about to cover her son’s ill-deeds decided to call the police.

Police who arrived at the location shortly after had subsequently retrieved the firearm identified as a Nitro Piston Rifle (air gun) that included a telescopic lens and a silencer component. It was wrapped and hidden in a white cloth nestled among vegetation in the yard.