CJIA ‘Red-cap’ killed in freak accident with two minibuses

Latest update April 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
A ‘Red-cap’ porter at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport is dead after a horrific accident Sunday night on the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Dead is Collin Bourne, 22, of Timehri Prison Road.
According to friends of Bourne, he was at work on Sunday. He lived nearby the Timehri prisons and would normally ride to work.
According to police in a statement, they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 22:15hrs Sunday on the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Police said that involved in the accident were minibuses PHH 3467, BVV 5802 and motorcycle CH 6758. Bourne, of Lot 91 Timehri Prison Area, was said to be riding the motorcycle.
“Enquiries disclosed that minibus PHH 3467 was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate of speed whilst minibus BVV 5802 and motorcycle CH 6758 were proceeding in the opposite direction with the cycle in the rear, when the latter (cycle) overtook BVV 5802 and while on the eastern carriageway collided with minibus PHH 3467,” the police statement said.
As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell onto the western carriageway in the path BVV 5802 and was struck.
He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said that the drivers are in custody assisting with the investigation.
They were breathalysed and the driver of PHH 3467 was found above the legal limit.
Bourne was said to live with his parents.
