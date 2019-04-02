Businessman’s son shot, robbed of millions on Regent Street

One of the busier sections of Regent Street, Georgetown, was in pandemonium close to noon yesterday, when two bandits on a motorcycle shot and robbed the son of a popular businessman, making off with millions of dollars in cash.

Shot twice in the lower left abdomen was 26-year-old Selson Prescott, son of businessman Selwyn Prescott of Pressy Enterprises Photos Studio, located on Regent Street. Relatives were tightlipped about the actual amount the gunmen managed to steal from the injured man, but did disclose that he had gone to the bank to do a monthly customary withdrawal, with the amount being in the millions of dollars.

The young man was said to be riding near the intersection of Regent and Wellington Streets, around 13:30hrs, after making a cash withdrawal from a commercial bank in the vicinity, when the incident occurred.

Vendors on Regent Street who witnessed the incident were furious and one woman wept while relating what she had seen. The eyewitness said she just froze at what was unfolding before her eyes.

“My goodness, I never saw anything like this in my entire life….. They must have been trailing this poor young man all the time…I was looking in the very direction at the said time, and all I see is this motorcycle speed across the road from the pavement and slam into this other motorbike travelling in the Stabroek direction. Next thing I hear is, blam….gunshot!!!…And the man who get shot fall off he bicycle. Ah don’t know where the second man appear from, but they started pulling at a bag the man who fall down had on his shoulders, and cussing up real bad… But he put up a good fight, suh the tall man pull out a gun and fire two shots, and everybody run fuh cover. De man dem shoot scream out in pain and is then dem pull away the bag from he… Dem vagabonds then jump on pon de motorbike and speed up Wellington Street…”

Another eyewitness said he had observed one of the men lounging on a parked motorbike parked close to the pavement, but thought maybe he was just liming like many males would do on Regent Street.

“I see this man park up on a bike, looking quite normal, but he was there for quite a while. I can remember he was talking on his phone a few times. I suspect he had someone trailing the man that they shoot. But wha worrying me is how dem know the man going to the bank fuh draw money…If yuh ask me, this look like an inside job”

The injured man was rushed to Woodlands Hospital where he was admitted immediately.

Relatives at the hospital were very saddened at the development. They reflected that this was the second time in a five-year period that they have been robbed in the same manner. Some of the employees at the Pressy Photo Studio expressed their concern about it being an inside job, since they are wondering how the robbers could have received information of a withdrawal to be made at a commercial bank on Regent Street.

Relatives said that in the first robbery they had cooperated with police at the Brickdam Police Station and supplied information and video footage of the incident, but nothing had come out of that matter. They said after making repeated inquiries with the police they eventually gave up.

Last evening Selwyn Prescott (father of the injured man) informed that his son was still hopitalised and was being prepared for surgery. He said that X-rays revealed that the bullets were further in the stomach than expected, and as a result, required immediate surgery. He said that when he left the hospital at around 17:35 hrs, his son was still conscious and was able to talk to relatives.

Vendors who operated within the vicinity of the Guyoil Gas Station on Regent Street were outraged, insisting that there was an urgent need for more police presence and patrols in the busy shopping area.