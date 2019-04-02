Business Minister Dominic Gaskin resigns as MP – sources

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, has reportedly resigned as a parliamentarian amid a raging debate over politicians and the issue of dual citizenship.

On Sunday, Gaskin, the son-in-law of President David Granger, reportedly met with top executives of his party, the Alliance For Change (AFC) which is the smaller faction of the Governing Coalition.

Sources said that Gaskin, who was born in the United Kingdom, reportedly opted to keep his dual citizenship and offered to resign as a Member of Parliament for the government.

Kaieteur News was told that the AFC decided to accept the resignation.

He will likely be replaced in the National Assembly by Donna Mathoo, a senior official of the party, who heads up the NCN operations in East Berbice.

Yesterday, Minister Gaskin declined to comment, and would not entertain questions denying or confirming.

Former AFC leader, Khemraj Ramjattan, the current Minister of Public Security, also said he had no comments.

“I am surprised that we are discussing this matter,” he said.

However, several sources confirmed that it happened.

The resignation would come after the High Court ruled earlier this year that persons who have sworn allegiance to foreign powers, holding two passports, are in breach of the Constitution of Guyana.

The ruling was sparked by a historic, shock no-confidence vote that was tabled by the Opposition and deemed carried by the House.

The vote, by government parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, according to the Constitution should have triggered early elections within 90 days. However, the Government has challenged the legality of the vote in court with the fact that Persaud had dual citizenship.

Hours after that vote, Persaud, under the protection of the Canadian High Commission, left Guyana for that North American country.

Government is also challenging the 33 votes that were carried, arguing that for such a vote, an absolute majority is needed.