Latest update April 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Business Minister Dominic Gaskin resigns as MP – sources

Apr 02, 2019 News 0

 

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, has reportedly resigned as a parliamentarian amid a raging debate over politicians and the issue of dual citizenship.

Business Minister Dominic Gaskin

On Sunday, Gaskin, the son-in-law of President David Granger, reportedly met with top executives of his party, the Alliance For Change (AFC) which is the smaller faction of the Governing Coalition.
Sources said that Gaskin, who was born in the United Kingdom, reportedly opted to keep his dual citizenship and offered to resign as a Member of Parliament for the government.
Kaieteur News was told that the AFC decided to accept the resignation.
He will likely be replaced in the National Assembly by Donna Mathoo, a senior official of the party, who heads up the NCN operations in East Berbice.
Yesterday, Minister Gaskin declined to comment, and would not entertain questions denying or confirming.
Former AFC leader, Khemraj Ramjattan, the current Minister of Public Security, also said he had no comments.
“I am surprised that we are discussing this matter,” he said.
However, several sources confirmed that it happened.
The resignation would come after the High Court ruled earlier this year that persons who have sworn allegiance to foreign powers, holding two passports, are in breach of the Constitution of Guyana.
The ruling was sparked by a historic, shock no-confidence vote that was tabled by the Opposition and deemed carried by the House.
The vote, by government parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, according to the Constitution should have triggered early elections within 90 days. However, the Government has challenged the legality of the vote in court with the fact that Persaud had dual citizenship.
Hours after that vote, Persaud, under the protection of the Canadian High Commission, left Guyana for that North American country.
Government is also challenging the 33 votes that were carried, arguing that for such a vote, an absolute majority is needed.

 

More in this category

Sports

Inaugural Kares Engineering Teen ChallengeTina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong are inaugural female and male champs

Inaugural Kares Engineering Teen ChallengeTina Praimchand and Eli...

Apr 02, 2019

  Following three rounds of passionate rivalry against each in the blistering Sunday mid afternoon sun, Tina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong emerged as the inaugural female and male Kares...
Read More
Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricket‘A’ beat TSU & ‘F’ defeat ‘D’ Division in latest action

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20...

Apr 02, 2019

Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducts first grading exams

Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducts...

Apr 02, 2019

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballCapital FC and Blueberry Hill score 2-0 wins on opening night

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballCapital FC...

Apr 02, 2019

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout tournament Kobras wrap up First Division Championship

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout tournament ...

Apr 02, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legValentina in the running to claim Triple Crown prize

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legValentina in the...

Apr 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Cartoon – March 31, 2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]