Body in car trunk… Bulletin issued for wife of fuel dealer murdered in 2009

Police yesterday took their first step to have the wife of slain fuel dealer Ramzan Alli returned from overseas to be questioned for his murder.

In a bulletin issued yesterday, police stated that Milaimi Alli is wanted for questioning in relation to murder committed on Ramzan Alli between 11th and 12th July 2009 at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara.

It gave Mrs. Alli’s age as 50, and her last known address as Lot 29 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara; Gordon Street Kitty, Georgetown and 107-15 110 Street, Richmond Hill, Queens, New York, USA.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Milaimi Alli is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2407, 225-2694, 229-2019, 229-2289, 227-1149, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Crime Chief Lyndon Alves had confirmed that Mrs. Alli is in the US. He had said that police would first issue the bulletin before seeking to have her extradited.

Police had detained Mrs. Alli and others back in 2009 after her spouse was slain, but no one was charged.

Investigators appeared to have solved the case last week, after arresting and charging taxi driver Sadeek Mohamed Mitchell for Alli’s murder.

The prosecution had told the court that Mitchell, of Foulis, East Coast Demerara who was arrested last Tuesday, had provided police with a caution statement in which he admitted to killing Alli. He is said to have acted on a woman’s behest.

Ramzan Alli, 45, was discovered dead around 08.00 hrs on Sunday, July 12, 2009, in the trunk of his rental car, which was on the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road.

While his limbs were not bound, a plastic bag was duct-taped over his head.

A post mortem revealed that he died from suffocation compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Police sources said that Alli was slain at his Good Hope, East Coast Demerara home. The body was then placed in a rented car and transported to the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road.

The killers were reportedly directed to murder their victim on the same day that a religious service was planned for his brother, Akbar Alli, who was gunned down on July 24, 2008.