Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducts first grading exams

Latest update April 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducted its first grading examination on Saturday last at the Perth Union Burial Society Hall in Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.
Ezekiel Abel, Aaron Bourne, Naipaul Persaud, Chad Bourne and Dhanraj Dyal were all successful and were awarded the rank of yellow belt. Their chief instructor Dellon Hyman was also drilled and was successful in completing his grading exam following which he was given the title of Master (5th Dan blac
k belt).
The examiners were the head of the ACMA Master Audre Murray, Grandmaster Michael Cromwell, Master Terry Williams and Doc Christopher Norville. The Academy would like to express gratitude to its supporters.
Meanwhile, Naipaul Persaud and Dhanraj Dyal excelled in their first tournament, which was held on Sunday at the National Gymnasium, Dyal won the freestyle kata, while Naipaul finished second in freestyle and placed third in the team kata. Master Hyman finished second in traditional and freestyle.
Apr 02, 2019Following three rounds of passionate rivalry against each in the blistering Sunday mid afternoon sun, Tina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong emerged as the inaugural female and male Kares...
Apr 02, 2019
Apr 02, 2019
Apr 02, 2019
Apr 02, 2019
Apr 02, 2019
It was Hegel who wrote that all great historical facts repeat themselves. Marx, who studied Hegel, critically added to that... more
The political parties and coalitions which have traditionally administered Guyana have looked for the right persons in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]