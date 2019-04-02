Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducts first grading exams

The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducted its first grading examination on Saturday last at the Perth Union Burial Society Hall in Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

Ezekiel Abel, Aaron Bourne, Naipaul Persaud, Chad Bourne and Dhanraj Dyal were all successful and were awarded the rank of yellow belt. Their chief instructor Dellon Hyman was also drilled and was successful in completing his grading exam following which he was given the title of Master (5th Dan blac

k belt).

The examiners were the head of the ACMA Master Audre Murray, Grandmaster Michael Cromwell, Master Terry Williams and Doc Christopher Norville. The Academy would like to express gratitude to its supporters.

Meanwhile, Naipaul Persaud and Dhanraj Dyal excelled in their first tournament, which was held on Sunday at the National Gymnasium, Dyal won the freestyle kata, while Naipaul finished second in freestyle and placed third in the team kata. Master Hyman finished second in traditional and freestyle.