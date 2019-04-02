$8M building commissioned for nursery classes at Mainstay/ Whyaka

The Amerindian community of Mainstay Whyaka will now benefit from a more effective delivery of Nursery Education, now that a building designated for a nursery class was commissioned within the community just last Friday.



The $8 million building was commissioned and declared opened by the Regional Executive Officer [REO] of Region Two, Denis Jaikaran.

The community’s Toshao, Mr. Milton Fredricks during his brief remarks said that Nursery Education within the community wasn’t always as organized as it is today. Fredricks explained that he grew up without the chance of attaining a nursery or secondary education. He went on to say, “Because of the education I received from the Mainstay Lake Primary School I was able to build on it graduate from it; obtained university education and was able to serve more than 45 years as a secondary school teacher.”

This publication understands that the Mainstay Primary School and the Mainstay Nursery previously shared the same building. In the year 2010, however, the Mainstay/Whyaka community was blessed with Princeville; the present Housing Scheme.

According to the Nursery Head mistress acting, Miss. Gem Fredricks, the establishment of the Housing Scheme rapidly increased the school’s enrollment, which she said made the expansion necessary. The HM acting added, “It was sometimes unbearable due to the lack of adequate space, after numerous requests were made for our separate building to accommodate the secondary class. We are extremely happy that finally we have this building officially opening.”

Regional Education Officer acting, Ms. Nichola Matthews underlined that fact that “Environment is important, since it enables a child to manipulate and construct their own learning in their own space.”

REO Jaikaran also pointed out that the building will ensure that the community’s nursery aged children will benefit from a spacious environment that is conducive to learning. The REO went on to say, “Parents do not have to endure any stress or strain now that the children of both primary and nursery have to share the same building… It is good, because the nursery programme can be effectively delivered.”