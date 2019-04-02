$14M mini-koker in Charity 50% completed

Latest update April 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The $14 million Mini-Koker that is being constructed within the developing community of Charity, Essequibo Coast is more than 50% completed. Once completed, it is anticipated that the heavily commercialized community will see an increase in drainage efficiency.
Prior to execution of the project, the site was visited by the Regional Executive Officer of Region Two, Mr. Denis Jaikaran, along with the regional Engineer and other key regional employees. According to the REO, the project falls in the region’s 2019 budget and will be executed as soon as possible.
This publication understands that the Mini- Koker, which is pegged at some $14 million, will be placed on the Charity Water front between the Farmer’s wharf and the Charity Marketing Centre. This location, experts believe, will allow the Charity Community to be effectively drained into the Pomeroon.
Over the past years, the Charity Community has been prone to flooding, leaving both government and business operations, along with residents affected. The REO pointed out that upon completion, the project will allow flooding to be reduced tremendously in the charity area. Since a collaborative approach will be taken towards the executing of the project, Jaikaran has given assurances that the mini-Koker will be sustained through the efforts of the community.
