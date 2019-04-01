Nine Guyanese beauties vying for Miss Earth Guyana crown 2019

Miss Earth is an international pageant, channelling the beauty oriented world of pageantry as an effective tool to raise environmental awareness.

Many people admire and aspire to be beauty queens; Carousel Productions, Inc. believed beauty queens would be a good and effective advocate of worthy causes. Last year saw 103 countries compete for the coveted crown, including Guyana’s very own Xameira Kippins.

Miss Earth Guyana (MEG) is patterned after its international counterpart. Every year an environmentally friendly theme is selected and the pageant is centred around it. This year under the theme “Flora of Guyana,” nine delegates, or the #Super nine as franchise director Dave Laltoo referred to them, were sashed on Saturday evening at the Theatre Guild and will be competing for the crown.

This “pageant with a difference” as stated by Dr. Omesh Balmacoon the managing director of the MEG organization, is aimed at bringing together young women from all across Guyana to [unite] in the aim of preserving the environment.

The sashing ceremony Saturday evening was attended by a number of dignitaries and the Director General of Tourism Donald Sinclair who gave an address. During the ceremony, attendees experienced ‘lights out’, which is customary in observance of Earth Hour.

Come June 15 a new queen and her court consisting of the elementals will be crowned. The winner will represent Guyana on the international stage. Ms. Kippins will take her final walk, along with her elementals Miss Fire, Anita Baker, Miss Water, Luann Akeisha Payne and Miss Air Luann Pellew, the third second and first runners up.

Yesterday the delegates had their first outing at UnCapped, which was held at the Guyana National Stadium, where they met and greeted members of the public with the official sponsor of the Beauties for a Cause segment of the pageant Demerara Bakery (DemBake).

This segment is a project proposed to the committee that is judged on feasibility and longevity and the winner will have her project implemented providing that it is aimed at protecting and preserving the environment.

A number of preliminary segments are also scheduled leading up to the coronation ceremony including an interview segment with a no makeup challenge, which allows them to present themselves in their most natural form. A talent segment and a recycled fashion show are other aspects of the prelims. On coronation night the delegates will be judged on figure and form as well as their costumes.