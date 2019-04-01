Milo Schools’ Football Tournament Lodge Secondary and CWSS take last semifinal spots

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) of Linden and Lodge Secondary of Georgetown have secured the final two spots in the ongoing seventh Milo schools’ fo

otball tournament, which is also supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through their ‘Stop gender based violence’ campaign.

Following the final two quarter-final games at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground yesterday, the two teams had contrasting pathways to the final four.

In the opening game, the CWSS team were eager to show its worth against East Bank Demerara side, Vergenoegen.

Vergenoegen wasted no time in showing their plans, getting a number of shots off within the first 15 minutes.

However, it was CWSS in the 18th minute which scored the first goal, a curling free kick just over 30 yards out which went over the wall and beat the Vergenoegen keeper, nestling into the corner of the net.

Vergenoegen were not about to take the game sitting down and attacked the Linden side which would finally yield the result they wanted when a counter attack would catch the Linden keeper off his line in the 35th minute.

Tyrese Lewis, three minutes later, restored CWSS’ lead and the half ended 2-1.

Two more goals by Lewis in the second half (70th and 72nd) ensured CWSS cruised through to the next round with a comfortable 4-1 victory.

In the second game of the day, St. John’s College could not overcome the one goal advantage that Lodge Secondary had instituted in the 17th minute through Dorwin George.

Meanwhile, in the semi-final fixtures, CWSS will meet Annandale Secondary while President’s College play Lodge Secondary next weekend at the same venue.