Latest update April 1st, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Milo Schools’ Football Tournament Lodge Secondary and CWSS take last semifinal spots

Apr 01, 2019 News, Sports 0

– CWSS scorers, Tyrese Lewis (left) and Andre Mayers.

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) of Linden and Lodge Secondary of Georgetown have secured the final two spots in the ongoing seventh Milo schools’ fo

Lodge Secondary’s goal scorer, Dorwin George.

otball tournament, which is also supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through their ‘Stop gender based violence’ campaign.
Following the final two quarter-final games at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground yesterday, the two teams had contrasting pathways to the final four.
In the opening game, the CWSS team were eager to show its worth against East Bank Demerara side, Vergenoegen.
Vergenoegen wasted no time in showing their plans, getting a number of shots off within the first 15 minutes.
However, it was CWSS in the 18th minute which scored the first goal, a curling free kick just over 30 yards out which went over the wall and beat the Vergenoegen keeper, nestling into the corner of the net.
Vergenoegen were not about to take the game sitting down and attacked the Linden side which would finally yield the result they wanted when a counter attack would catch the Linden keeper off his line in the 35th minute.
Tyrese Lewis, three minutes later, restored CWSS’ lead and the half ended 2-1.
Two more goals by Lewis in the second half (70th and 72nd) ensured CWSS cruised through to the next round with a comfortable 4-1 victory.

In the second game of the day, St. John’s College could not overcome the one goal advantage that Lodge Secondary had instituted in the 17th minute through Dorwin George.
Meanwhile, in the semi-final fixtures, CWSS will meet Annandale Secondary while President’s College play Lodge Secondary next weekend at the same venue.

More in this category

Sports

5th Annual Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge Dillon ‘The Beast’ Mahadeo unstoppable for 4th year; 17 year-old Surinamese Ava Zalman is new queen

5th Annual Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge Dillon ‘The Beast’...

Apr 01, 2019

By Franklin Wilson Dillon ‘The Beast Mahadeo of Crossfit 592 was in beat like mode from start to finish yesterday as he once again proved that he is in a class of his own when he successfully...
Read More
GCA’s NBS 40-over 2nd division semi-final Amir Khan’s all-round brilliance takes Everest to final Lyght’s destructive 72 fails to save Police from 56-run loss

GCA’s NBS 40-over 2nd division semi-final Amir...

Apr 01, 2019

Guyana’s Gold Cup dream to feature in global “FIFA football” TV show

Guyana’s Gold Cup dream to feature in global...

Apr 01, 2019

Blaze Regional women’s T20 cricket Matthews leads B’dos to 3rd win, T&T beat Leewards by nine wickets

Blaze Regional women’s T20 cricket Matthews...

Apr 01, 2019

KMPA Foundation games set for October

KMPA Foundation games set for October

Apr 01, 2019

DCC and GCC to clash in the NBSF Generation Next U19 final

DCC and GCC to clash in the NBSF Generation Next...

Apr 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Beware of the WPA!

    The PNCR has to be very careful with the WPA. The President of Guyana who is tipped to be the Presidential candidate of... more

Cartoon – March 31, 2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]