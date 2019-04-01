KMPA Foundation games set for October

Latest update April 1st, 2019 12:58 AM

The King Medas Pansy Adonis (KMPA) Foundation has informed that their games this year will be held at the Lusignan Community Centre ground on the East Coast of Demerara from the 3rd to the 6th of October.
The games will be held over four days with Thursday the 3rd seeing field Events and a few athletic events being run, while on the Friday will be the 100m, 200m and 400m heats along with some relays. Also on Friday is the 800m and 1500m finals for all ages, while on the Saturday will be the finals for the 100m, 200m, 400m, Relays 4×1, 4×4 and 4×8, 4×2. The curtains come down on the programme on the Sunday morning with the 2K, for 8 and under and teachers, the 3k for 13-16, 9-12 and the 5K for 17-20 Seniors and Masters.
The Foundation is encouraging all athletes and fans to make every effort to attend this year’s event. It noted that a team from Soesdyke Secondary School was given the chance to compete in the USA at the just concluded New Balance Nationals. It was a great experience as the KMPA Foundation in exposing our athletes to motivate them at International events like these.
The KMPA expressed awareness of the planning of the various districts Inter House and Inter Schools and Inter Branch Schools Sports, but is hopeful that many of the young athletes can make it to their event.
All student athletes 17 and up who have written CXC exams, are asked walk with their CXC results in order to be able to win a prize of Laptops computers, flash drives, SD cards and Desktop computers.

