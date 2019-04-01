Hilton ‘Champ’ Lewis is 100 not out

Latest update April 1st, 2019 12:58 AM
Beloved educator, former national and world masters champion, Hilton ‘Champ’ Lewis, celebrated his 100th birth anniversary yesterday during a
gathering of family, friends and former students of his, at the Church of the Transfiguration on Mandela Avenue.
‘Champ’, who is fit as a fiddle and very lucid, donned an all white cricket uniform along with an iconic maroon West Indies Cap and a bat to symbolise that his innings is not quite complete.
The Ministry of Education (MOE) presented Lewis, who won a Gold medal at the world masters’ championship at the age of 80-years in the high jump event, with a plaque of appreciation for his service as a devout educator.
Born in British Guiana, Lewis is a well known, respected and beloved educator despite being a stern disciplinarian at times and he presided at quite a number of schools including Christ Church, Sacred Heart, Vergenoegen, Mocha Arcadia, Beterverwagting and the then Campbellville Government School.
Former students and his family shared fond memories of him during the ceremony and when called upon to make remarks, ‘Champ’ recounted memories from since Primary school with much clarity.
He noted that despite financial challenges growing up and limited opportunities, he found a way to survive and attain a decent education, learning five different languages in the process. During his address, he ad-libbed some Italian and Latin. (Calvin Chapman)
Apr 01, 2019By Franklin Wilson Dillon ‘The Beast Mahadeo of Crossfit 592 was in beat like mode from start to finish yesterday as he once again proved that he is in a class of his own when he successfully...
Apr 01, 2019
Apr 01, 2019
Apr 01, 2019
Apr 01, 2019
Apr 01, 2019
Minister of the Presidency (de facto deputy president although the man from Whim is the Prime Minister), Joe Harmon must... more
The PNCR has to be very careful with the WPA. The President of Guyana who is tipped to be the Presidential candidate of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]