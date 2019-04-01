Hilton ‘Champ’ Lewis is 100 not out

Beloved educator, former national and world masters champion, Hilton ‘Champ’ Lewis, celebrated his 100th birth anniversary yesterday during a

gathering of family, friends and former students of his, at the Church of the Transfiguration on Mandela Avenue.

‘Champ’, who is fit as a fiddle and very lucid, donned an all white cricket uniform along with an iconic maroon West Indies Cap and a bat to symbolise that his innings is not quite complete.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) presented Lewis, who won a Gold medal at the world masters’ championship at the age of 80-years in the high jump event, with a plaque of appreciation for his service as a devout educator.

Born in British Guiana, Lewis is a well known, respected and beloved educator despite being a stern disciplinarian at times and he presided at quite a number of schools including Christ Church, Sacred Heart, Vergenoegen, Mocha Arcadia, Beterverwagting and the then Campbellville Government School.

Former students and his family shared fond memories of him during the ceremony and when called upon to make remarks, ‘Champ’ recounted memories from since Primary school with much clarity.

He noted that despite financial challenges growing up and limited opportunities, he found a way to survive and attain a decent education, learning five different languages in the process. During his address, he ad-libbed some Italian and Latin. (Calvin Chapman)