Health Ministry takes maternal death prevention training to Linden

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) last week conducted a three day training Seminar at the Linden Hospital Complex.

The seminar, with special focus on “obstetric Haemorrhage,” targeted Health care providers at the institution and from other health care facilities across the Region.

It was the ninth training seminar to be held across the country so far, according to chief facilitator and Health Ministry Training Coordinator, Dr. Narine Singh, who spoke with the media.

Region Eight is the Ministry’s next stop.

The training titled “zero maternal Deaths by Haemorrhage”, is a one off initiative, by PAHO, which was adapted by the MOHP, with the objective of having same incorporated into their module of training.

The training is specifically focused on obstetric haemorrhaging, because it is one of the leading causes of maternal deaths, Dr. Singh said.

“The reason we’re focusing on haemorrhage is because, it is the number one cause of maternal death in Guyana and it is something we’ve been struggling to deal with. So it is specialized training for health care providers, who deal with delivery, how to handle such cases.”

He said that for the first time, participants are also learning how to use the anti-shock garments.

Dr. Singh said that while it is important to record and investigate maternal deaths, recording and investigating “near misses” is also important, and that it is something that the Ministry of Health is presently looking into.

“Near misses’, he said, point to the level of care that was administered, and so can be used as a guide to avoid maternal death, and also on how improvements could be made.

The three day workshop covered a wide range of topics, such as causes of obstetric haemorrhage, how to manage bleeding, how to manage shock and how to use the anti-shock garment.

Participants included Health Care providers from all levels, drawn from Health facilities across Region Ten.

National PAHO Consultant Padmini Singh, obstetrician/gynecologist, who works with the Maternal Mortality reduction strategy, said that

“Zero maternal deaths from haemorrhage” was implemented in the country with the help of PAHO/WHO and the Ministry of Health, not only in Guyana but in the Caribbean and Latin American Countries.

Women’s Health Coordinator of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Umadai Rattan, posited that the training is an inexpensive way to save lives.

“We’re training health workers from all levels, and we’re trying to use resources that we already have to tackle post partum haemorrhage!”

Dr. Rattan said that the project was started last year, and that the idea is to get the training done in all ten Regions.

“This is the main training, and after the Ministry would have done this, the Regions will then be responsible to see this is done continuously….It is a continuous process.”

Rattan added that the training does not incorporate new knowledge, but that it is intended to reinforce what would have already been learnt, as a Health Care provider.

An important aspect of the training, she pointed out, is teaching participants, how to use available facilities, to stabilize a patient, and especially how to use the anti-shock garment.

The garments which were donated by PAHO/WHO, stabilizes the patient through compression, Rattan explained.

This is especially important in cases, where a patient has to be transferred from a lower level, to a higher level health facility, she added.

Participants were afforded the opportunity to observe simulations on how to use the garment.

Each health facility has been given at least two of the suits, Rattan said..