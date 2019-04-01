Family suspicious about young woman’s ‘suicide’

It has been more than a month since 25 year- old Asheena Allicock died of apparent suicide but the proverbial dust surrounding her death has not yet settled.

The mother of three of Onderneeming La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara died on February 15 last after she reportedly hung herself from her bedroom window.

But while police have apparently ruled the death as suicide, her immediate relatives are claiming that there is evidence to suggest otherwise.

The woman’s mother, Shereena Allicock said that the family suspected foul play after the evidence surrounding her daughter’s death did not seem to support the police report.

According to the woman, her daughter who lived two houses away from her, was found unconscious on her bedroom floor on February 15 last.

The report given to the police is that Allicock hung herself with a sheet from a bedroom window.

But the dead woman’s mother and other family members believe that this scenario is farthest from the truth.

“The window is four feet from the ground it’s almost impossible for someone to hang themselves like that. My daughter was not a depressed person so I do not believe she killed herself.

Plus, she has three sons whom she loves very much and she was living with her fiancé.”

The mother said that she doesn’t know much about her daughter’s relationship with her partner except that she wanted to leave him.

She said that they were having some problems at home and she was planning to leave prior to the incident.

Additionally, the aggrieved mother noted that she learnt of her daughter’s death approximately an hour after it happened.

“We are living two houses away and we didn’t know what happened till like an hour after. My other daughter got the news first. Asheena’s fiancé called her. He said that her sister get black out and lie down on a pillow and she should come and see. She went over to the house to try and revive her but she wasn’t responding.”

Shortly after, the police was called in and the police called a hearse, which transported the body to the morgue.

A report was made at the La Grange Police Station and based on that report, the woman’s death was ruled as suicide.

Added to that a post mortem examination was performed and the death certificate recorded the cause of death as hanging.

Yet, the Allicock family believes that this is not the case.

They have been calling on the police to reopen the investigation.

Mrs. Allicock noted that “Police at La Grange Station were investigating the matter and they said that is suicide but we can’t believe that. So we went down to Brickdam Police Station and they directed us to Commander at Brickdam, who sent us to the D” Division, Edmond Cooper, and he promised to look into the matter like a month now.”

“We are hoping for a proper criminal investigation and hopefully someone will be held responsible for Asheena’s death,” the aggrieved mother added.