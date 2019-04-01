Latest update April 1st, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Death of Chinese national…Health Minister still to identify ‘respiratory ailment’

Apr 01, 2019 News 0

– seven others transferred to West Dem Hospital

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence is refuting reports that the H1N1 virus is to blame for the death of a Chinese national working in a mining firm in Barima/Waini Region One, and the hospitalisation of seven others.
In a statement late Saturday night she said, “There is no determination (as yet) of what the ailment is but all the patients displayed similar symptoms including pain, fever, headache and respiratory distress.”
According to Minister Lawrence, as of Saturday night, Health specialists were still conducting “a battery of tests” to identify the virus. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud said a “respiratory ailment” is to blame for the death and hospitalisation of the GMI workers.

the West Demerara regional Hospital which The patients will be transferred to and isolated.

The worker who died was said to be ailing for days before seeking medical attention at the Matthews Ridge Hospital last Thursday, the statement disclosed. He died Saturday and his body will be airlifted to the capital on Sunday. Neither he or any of those hospitalised had travelled overseas recently.
The Minister further stated that the seven patients are to be transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in the Essequibo Islands, where they will be isolated. Minister Lawrence further noted a team of officials including a Pathologist, a Senior Environmental Health Officer; a mortuary attendant, an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) specialist will be visiting the manganese mining site.
She said the team will be complemented by medical specialists, including Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Vishal Ramjas, operating in Barima/Waini among others. Residents of Region One are asked to continue performing their usual hygienic habits, such as washing their hand after visiting the washroom or coughing. They were advised to visit the nearest health centres if feeling unwell.

Patient being escorted to ambulance to receive treatment

Meanwhile, Lawrence hailed the collaboration among the MOPH, the GPHC, PAHO/WHO and other partners and will “work with neighbouring territories to exchange information” about the on-going health crises in the Southern Hemisphere.
According information this publication received, it is believed the men may have inhaled a toxin while cleaning the tunnels. Four of the seven men remain quarantined up to yesterday. Two were reportedly listed as critical. The other three were moved to the Male Medical Ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
All hospital staff, patients and visitors were seen donning masks.
The news of the death of the Chinese national broke on Saturday. Seven others were airlifted to Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, and transported to GPHC for treatment.
Two floors of the Male Medical Ward of GPHC were cleared and restricted yesterday, to quarantine the victims of the undetermined illness.
A team of medical personnel was deployed to Matthews Ridge.
The workers were reportedly stationed at a manganese mine owned by Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI), a subsidiary of Chinese company, Bosai Minerals Group Guyana Company Limited, when they began showing signs of respiratory discomfort, rash and high fever-like temperatures.
Just Friday, Ministers of Natural Resources and Public Affairs, Raphael Trotman, and Dawn Hastings-Williams, visited the mine to inspect it, since operations there are expected to restart soon.

More in this category

Sports

5th Annual Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge Dillon ‘The Beast’ Mahadeo unstoppable for 4th year; 17 year-old Surinamese Ava Zalman is new queen

5th Annual Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge Dillon ‘The Beast’...

Apr 01, 2019

By Franklin Wilson Dillon ‘The Beast Mahadeo of Crossfit 592 was in beat like mode from start to finish yesterday as he once again proved that he is in a class of his own when he successfully...
Read More
GCA’s NBS 40-over 2nd division semi-final Amir Khan’s all-round brilliance takes Everest to final Lyght’s destructive 72 fails to save Police from 56-run loss

GCA’s NBS 40-over 2nd division semi-final Amir...

Apr 01, 2019

Guyana’s Gold Cup dream to feature in global “FIFA football” TV show

Guyana’s Gold Cup dream to feature in global...

Apr 01, 2019

Blaze Regional women’s T20 cricket Matthews leads B’dos to 3rd win, T&T beat Leewards by nine wickets

Blaze Regional women’s T20 cricket Matthews...

Apr 01, 2019

KMPA Foundation games set for October

KMPA Foundation games set for October

Apr 01, 2019

DCC and GCC to clash in the NBSF Generation Next U19 final

DCC and GCC to clash in the NBSF Generation Next...

Apr 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Beware of the WPA!

    The PNCR has to be very careful with the WPA. The President of Guyana who is tipped to be the Presidential candidate of... more

Cartoon – March 31, 2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]