Death of Chinese national…Health Minister still to identify ‘respiratory ailment’

– seven others transferred to West Dem Hospital

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence is refuting reports that the H1N1 virus is to blame for the death of a Chinese national working in a mining firm in Barima/Waini Region One, and the hospitalisation of seven others.

In a statement late Saturday night she said, “There is no determination (as yet) of what the ailment is but all the patients displayed similar symptoms including pain, fever, headache and respiratory distress.”

According to Minister Lawrence, as of Saturday night, Health specialists were still conducting “a battery of tests” to identify the virus. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud said a “respiratory ailment” is to blame for the death and hospitalisation of the GMI workers.

The worker who died was said to be ailing for days before seeking medical attention at the Matthews Ridge Hospital last Thursday, the statement disclosed. He died Saturday and his body will be airlifted to the capital on Sunday. Neither he or any of those hospitalised had travelled overseas recently.

The Minister further stated that the seven patients are to be transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in the Essequibo Islands, where they will be isolated. Minister Lawrence further noted a team of officials including a Pathologist, a Senior Environmental Health Officer; a mortuary attendant, an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) specialist will be visiting the manganese mining site.

She said the team will be complemented by medical specialists, including Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Vishal Ramjas, operating in Barima/Waini among others. Residents of Region One are asked to continue performing their usual hygienic habits, such as washing their hand after visiting the washroom or coughing. They were advised to visit the nearest health centres if feeling unwell.

Meanwhile, Lawrence hailed the collaboration among the MOPH, the GPHC, PAHO/WHO and other partners and will “work with neighbouring territories to exchange information” about the on-going health crises in the Southern Hemisphere.

According information this publication received, it is believed the men may have inhaled a toxin while cleaning the tunnels. Four of the seven men remain quarantined up to yesterday. Two were reportedly listed as critical. The other three were moved to the Male Medical Ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

All hospital staff, patients and visitors were seen donning masks.

The news of the death of the Chinese national broke on Saturday. Seven others were airlifted to Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, and transported to GPHC for treatment.

Two floors of the Male Medical Ward of GPHC were cleared and restricted yesterday, to quarantine the victims of the undetermined illness.

A team of medical personnel was deployed to Matthews Ridge.

The workers were reportedly stationed at a manganese mine owned by Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI), a subsidiary of Chinese company, Bosai Minerals Group Guyana Company Limited, when they began showing signs of respiratory discomfort, rash and high fever-like temperatures.

Just Friday, Ministers of Natural Resources and Public Affairs, Raphael Trotman, and Dawn Hastings-Williams, visited the mine to inspect it, since operations there are expected to restart soon.