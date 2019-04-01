DCC and GCC to clash in the NBSF Generation Next U19 final

Latest update April 1st, 2019 12:58 AM
Demerara Cricket Club and Georgetown Cricket Club will clash in the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods Generation Next U19 tournament following victories in their respective semi final games played last weekend.
At Malteenoes SC, DCC defeated the home team by 216 runs yesterday. Batting first, DCC managed 331-9. Alphius Bookie and Sachin Singh added 141 for the third wicket after they lost both openers cheaply. Bookie stuck 72, while Singh made 71 as they frustrated their opponents with sensible batting. Ashmead Nedd made 51, while G. Green got 34; extras contributed 41 as Dwayne Bollers claimed 4-46 and Jeremiah Scott 2-49.
In reply, Malteenoes SC were bowled out for 115 in 23 overs. Shaun Persaud made 27, Bollers 26 and Scott 20. Daniel Mootoo had 3-21, Qumar Torrington 2-24 and Dequain Bamfield 2-35.
At Malteenoes SC on Saturday, the host overcame Transport Sports Club by six wickets. TSC took first strike and managed 168 all out in 37.2 overs. Alvin Mohabir stroked 46 while Jamal Michael got 28, Riyad Latif 23 and Devon Allen 22. Darius Andrews claimed 3-23 and Aryan Persaud 2-27.
GCC responded with 169-4 in 33 overs. Mavindra Dindyal struck an even half century, while Taddius Lovell made 25, Persaud 22, R. Singh 20 and Rivaldo Phillips 17. Mohabir had 3-39.
