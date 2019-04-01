Chinee businessman see Guyanese as sheep

Who know bout de law shaking dem head because everybody doing dem own thing. Some people tek things so far that dem don’t care what de law seh. De Central Housing and Planning Authority still controlling who can build what in a certain area.

De country had zone. Certain businesses could not exist in an area that was residential. Residential mean that only living quarters could go up in dem places.

But dem always got people who don’t care bout de law. People tek dem bottom house and open a li’l shop. Nobody didn’t check and when dem check de shop owner slip a small piece to dem fuh shut dem mouth and dem eyes.

Next thing dem boys see was monkey see; monkey do. Some odda people start to open shop under dem house. And things get out hand.

If was only Guyanese who was breaking de law was one thing but people come from China and decide to tek dem eyes and pass Guyana. A Chinee man open a restaurant in Diamond in a residential area. People complain and de Housing people stop him.

De odda day dem boys see de place open back and dem conclude that de man get permission. When dem check was nutten of de sort. De man decide that Guyanese is fools and dem can’t do him nutten. When dem boys complain again de Housing people tell dem how dem gun give him a cease order.

Dem boys seh dem know that no foreigner can own property in China. Dem can’t go pun a piece of land and put up a shack or a store. De Chinese police would bulldoze de shack and lock up de people. But Guyana like sheep. All dem can do is complain.

Now de Housing people talking bout carrying de man to court and people like dem boys who paying dem taxes got to watch de Housing people use that money to move de Chinee man. That is a bad man.

Talk half and watch how odda foreign people gun follow de Chinee man.