Bound to her bed and strangled…Cops take second look at 2014 murder of Albouystown businesswoman

She was gagged, bound to her bed and strangled in her Barr Street, Albouystown home five years ago.
With the murder still unsolved, detectives are taking a second look at the gruesome killing of 65-year-old businesswoman Sumintra Dinool.
Kaieteur News understands that investigators are questioning a number of individuals who they believe can assist in cracking the case.
The motive appears to be robbery, but there are other aspects that don’t seem to add up.
It was at around 04.00 hrs on June 19, 2014 that 42-year-old Shah Dinool said he came home, after being out the entre night. Mother and son lived at the property.
He allegedly opened the front door with his keys, but did not notice anything amiss until he went into his room and found it ransacked.

Murdered in her home: Sumintra Dinool

The home in which Dinool was slain

He said he became afraid and decided to check on his mother.
Sumintra Dinool lay gagged and dead in bed. Her hands and legs were bound with telephone cords and tied to the rails of the bed. She had been beaten and strangled.
The son immediately contacted his father, Sheik Dinool, who lived a few houses away. Together with another son, the men went back to the house. They also notified the police.
Robbery appeared to be the motive since electronic equipment, including a flat-screen television set and other items appeared to be missing.
However, some money was reportedly found in the slain woman’s bedroom.
One of the puzzling things was the investigators found no visible sign of forced entry to the home.
The father had reportedly expressed the view that Mrs. Dinool had known the killer. She had owned stalls in the Vendor’s Arcade and was said to have been security conscious.
The victim had reportedly been living at the Albouystown property for about 46 years and had never been robbed. Husband and wife had been divorced sometime ago.
Police had questioned the son and others, but no one was ever charged.
If police crack this case, this would come closely after the solving of the murder of fuel dealer Ramzan Alli, slain almost ten years ago.
Alli, 45, was discovered dead around 08.00 hrs on Sunday, July 12, 2009, in the trunk of his rental car, which was on the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road.
A plastic bag was duct-taped over his head, Death was due to suffocation compounded by blunt trauma to the head.
Last week, police charged Sadeek Mohamed Mitchell, of Foulis, East Coast Demerara, for Alli’s murder.
The accused allegedly gave police a caution statement in which he admitted to killing Alli. He is said to have acted on the behest of a woman, who allegedly had a dispute with the fuel dealer.
The woman is in the United States, but investigators will be making a request to have her extradited. However, Crime Chief Linden Alves told Kaieteur News that police will first issue a wanted bulletin here for the woman’s arrest.

