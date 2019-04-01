Blaze Regional women’s T20 cricket Matthews leads B’dos to 3rd win, T&T beat Leewards by nine wickets

In the day’s second game, two-times 50 overs Champions Barbados continued their march to the ‘Double’ when the defeated the Windward Islands by seven wickets in Blaze Regional Women’s T20 cricket championships yesterday at Providence to remain the only unbeaten team from three rounds.

Barbados Skipper Hayley Matthews led from the front with both bat and ball and got support with bat from Deandra Dottin.

Windwards made 134-4 when their 20 overs expired with Skipper Afy Fletcher top scoring with 26 from 27 balls with four boundaries and put together 68 for the third wicket with Nerissa Crafton who made 23.

Juliana Nero also got 26 from 26 balls with two fours and a six, while Stacy Ann Adams contributed with 16 as Matthews, the leading wicket-taker in the 50-over format, captured 3-18 with his off-spin.

Barbados responded with 133-3 in 18.5 overs as the stylish Matthews led with an attractive 27-ball 47 with nine fours and a six. Dottin was unbeaten on 42 from 29 balls with four fours and two sixes.

Matthews and Danielle Small (16) provided their team with a solid foundation with a 56-run opening stand before Dottin and Knight featured in an unfinished 66-run fourth wicket partnership to see their team to another win.

In the evening game under lights, Leewards won the toss and elected to bat and they were never in the fight as only Amada Edwards (19) and Rozel Liburd (15) who shared in a 28 run seventh wicket stand, got into double figures before they were both dismissed with the score on 62 as Leewards could only manage 66 all out in 17.5 overs.

Leandra Ramdeen (2-7) and Felicia Walters (2-10) bowled well for the lasses from Carnival Country who replied with 70-1 in 7.3 overs.

Stacy Ann King, who ended the match with her eighth boundary, was unbeaten 43 from 25 balls and added 54 for the first wicket with Lee Ann Kirby before she was LBW to Liburd after making 19 from 14 balls with four fours.

The penultimate round is set for tomorrow when Barbados face T&T from 09:00hrs, Leeward oppose Jamaica from 14:00hrs and Guyana battle the Windwards under lights from 19:00hrs. (Sean Devers)