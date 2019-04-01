Latest update April 1st, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Blaze Regional women’s T20 cricket Matthews leads B’dos to 3rd win, T&T beat Leewards by nine wickets

Apr 01, 2019 News, Sports 0

Stacy Ann King top scored to help T&T beat the Leewards by nine wickets last night at Providence.

Captain to Captain! Hayley Matthews (3-16) bowls to Afy Fletcher who top scored for the Windwards in a losing effort.

In the day’s second game, two-times 50 overs Champions Barbados continued their march to the ‘Double’ when the defeated the Windward Islands by seven wickets in Blaze Regional Women’s T20 cricket championships yesterday at Providence to remain the only unbeaten team from three rounds.
Barbados Skipper Hayley Matthews led from the front with both bat and ball and got support with bat from Deandra Dottin.
Windwards made 134-4 when their 20 overs expired with Skipper Afy Fletcher top scoring with 26 from 27 balls with four boundaries and put together 68 for the third wicket with Nerissa Crafton who made 23.
Juliana Nero also got 26 from 26 balls with two fours and a six, while Stacy Ann Adams contributed with 16 as Matthews, the leading wicket-taker in the 50-over format, captured 3-18 with his off-spin.
Barbados responded with 133-3 in 18.5 overs as the stylish Matthews led with an attractive 27-ball 47 with nine fours and a six. Dottin was unbeaten on 42 from 29 balls with four fours and two sixes.
Matthews and Danielle Small (16) provided their team with a solid foundation with a 56-run opening stand before Dottin and Knight featured in an unfinished 66-run fourth wicket partnership to see their team to another win.
In the evening game under lights, Leewards won the toss and elected to bat and they were never in the fight as only Amada Edwards (19) and Rozel Liburd (15) who shared in a 28 run seventh wicket stand, got into double figures before they were both dismissed with the score on 62 as Leewards could only manage 66 all out in 17.5 overs.
Leandra Ramdeen (2-7) and Felicia Walters (2-10) bowled well for the lasses from Carnival Country who replied with 70-1 in 7.3 overs.
Stacy Ann King, who ended the match with her eighth boundary, was unbeaten 43 from 25 balls and added 54 for the first wicket with Lee Ann Kirby before she was LBW to Liburd after making 19 from 14 balls with four fours.
The penultimate round is set for tomorrow when Barbados face T&T from 09:00hrs, Leeward oppose Jamaica from 14:00hrs and Guyana battle the Windwards under lights from 19:00hrs. (Sean Devers)

 

 

More in this category

Sports

5th Annual Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge Dillon ‘The Beast’ Mahadeo unstoppable for 4th year; 17 year-old Surinamese Ava Zalman is new queen

5th Annual Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge Dillon ‘The Beast’...

Apr 01, 2019

By Franklin Wilson Dillon ‘The Beast Mahadeo of Crossfit 592 was in beat like mode from start to finish yesterday as he once again proved that he is in a class of his own when he successfully...
Read More
GCA’s NBS 40-over 2nd division semi-final Amir Khan’s all-round brilliance takes Everest to final Lyght’s destructive 72 fails to save Police from 56-run loss

GCA’s NBS 40-over 2nd division semi-final Amir...

Apr 01, 2019

Guyana’s Gold Cup dream to feature in global “FIFA football” TV show

Guyana’s Gold Cup dream to feature in global...

Apr 01, 2019

Blaze Regional women’s T20 cricket Matthews leads B’dos to 3rd win, T&T beat Leewards by nine wickets

Blaze Regional women’s T20 cricket Matthews...

Apr 01, 2019

KMPA Foundation games set for October

KMPA Foundation games set for October

Apr 01, 2019

DCC and GCC to clash in the NBSF Generation Next U19 final

DCC and GCC to clash in the NBSF Generation Next...

Apr 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Beware of the WPA!

    The PNCR has to be very careful with the WPA. The President of Guyana who is tipped to be the Presidential candidate of... more

Cartoon – March 31, 2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]