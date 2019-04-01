Blaze Regional women’s T20 cricket Giddings fires Guyana to 20-run win against Jamaica

By Sean Devers

For the second game in a row Guyana registered a win and 33-year-old left arm pacer Erva Giddings received the Player-of-the-Match award as

Guyana beat defending Champions Jamaica by 20 runs in a low scoring third round encounter in the Blaze Regional women’s T20 cricket Championships yesterday at Providence.

Giddings, who played her only two ODIs in 2016, could get her name mentioned for a Windies recall after another outstanding performance in the opening game of the day’s triple header when she captured 3-13 to maintain her consistency with the ball.

Giddings got support from pacer Akaze Thompson (3-16) and off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond (2-18).

Plaffiana Millington took the other wicket to fall to bowlers with her off spin after sharing the new ball with the miserly and penetrative Giddings as Jamaica were bowled out for 94 in 18.4 overs replying to Guyana’s 114-8 in 20 overs.

Jamaica and West Indies ODI and T20 Captain Stefani Taylor was the only batsman to get past the teens; making 48 from 57 balls with six fours and a six. She shared in a 55-run fifth wicket stand Chenille Henry who, along with opener Natasha Mclean, made 12.

Chedean Nation (3-16) and Vanessa Watts (3-17) were Jamaica’s best bowlers as Tremayne Smartt, who made 44 from 36 balls with three fours and two sixes and Grimmond who hit a four and two sixes in a 27-ball 25, put together 61 in 9.4 overs for the first wicket.

But once they were separated, wickets fell at regular intervals with only Skipper Shemaine Campbelle (11) and Shabika Gajnabi (10) of the remaining batsmen, reaching double figures.

Jamaica won the toss and invited Guyana to bat on a low and slow track in steaming hot conditions and Smartt came out with a positive mind set.

She hit Henry for four past mid-wicket before lofting the pacer just short of the Red stand for six in the same over.

Grimmond, who had some problems with judging runs, initially played the supporting role to Smartt who lifted Neisha Ann Waisome to the mid-wicket boundary before executing a magnificent extra cover drive which raced across the fast outfield to the delight of a fair size gathering in the stands.

Grimmond changed gears and greeted Taylor with consecutive sixes to bring up the 50 in the 9th over before stroking Karla Cohen for four.

Watts made the breakthrough when she removed Grimmond at 61-1 before Campbelle joined Smartt, who was bowled by Watts two overs later at 78-2.

Campbelle got going with a boundary off Taylor but was soon sent back by Jodian Morgan at 83-3 in the 14th and when Shabika Gajnabi was bowled by Nation for 10, Guyana were 95-4.

Nation got rid of Thompson (3) and Cherry Ann Fraser (5) and after Watts removed Giddings for a duck and Millington was run out without scoring, the home team had slumped from 78-1 to 114-8 when their 20 overs expired.

When Jamaica began their reply they were quickly on the back foot at 19-4 as Giddings bowled Morgan (1), Mclean (12) and Rashada Williams (0), while Nation (1) was bowled with one that turned from Millington.

Henry joined her Captain who played a leg glance off Mandy Mangru for four before repeating the shot from the other end against Grimmond for the same result.

Taylor counter-attack and danced into Mangru and drove her sweetly past mid-off for four before depositing Thompson for six and hammering Mangru for successive boundaries past extra

cover.

Henry, who hit three fours, offered good support to Taylor but with the partnership beginning to cause some concern for the Guyanese, who were sharp and energetic on the field, Henry was bowled at 65-5 by Thompson who also accounted for Tameka Sanford (7) at 87-7.

And when the 27-year-old Taylor, who has been playing at this level since she was 12, was bowled by Grimmond at 89-7, it was all over bar the shouting as the last three wickets fell for two runs as Jamaica failed to reach 100.

Guyana next play the Windward Islands on Tuesday from 19:00hrs under lights in their penultimate match of the tournament which concludes on Wednesday.

– Stafanie Taylor works Millington to leg during her 44 in a losing effort for Jamaica.