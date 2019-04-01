Teen gunned down on way to football – four held

An 18-year-old mason, Christopher Mansfield, of Lot 66 Bar Street, Albouystown, left his home at about 06.00 hrs yesterday, to play football, but was murdered before he reached his Non Pariel Street destination.

A police report indicates that, around 06:47hrs, Mansfield was accosted by three “identifiable” males at Cooper Street, Albouyston.

The men reportedly approached on bicycles, and were armed with a cutlass, a knife, and a gun. It is reported that Mansfield was shot to the right side of his abdomen. He ran to seek refuge in a yard of Lot 154 Non Pariel Albouystown, where he collapsed.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by public-spirited citizens, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body awaits a post mortem at GPHC. Police have arrested four persons who are currently assisting with the investigation into Mansfield’s murder.

The killing comes in the wake of the execution-style slaying of former murder accused, Collis Collison, called ‘Juvenile’, who was gunned down during recent Phagwah festivities in Barr Street, Albouystown, allegedly by another ex-con with whom he had a vendetta.

The 26-year-old of William Street, Kitty and South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, was shot in the chest while he was preparing to celebrate his birthday with friends.

Police sources had identified the gunman as a 22-year-old former murder and robbery accused.

The two men had a recent altercation in prison, during which some of the suspect’s teeth were knocked out.

Collison was just 18 when he and others were charged for the murder of Linden businessman. Albert Joseph, called ‘Bolo, who was shot dead at his Sunflower Street, Linden, business place in January 2011.

The suspects were all freed.

He was also charged with robbing two other Linden residents of cash and jewellery.