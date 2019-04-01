61st Caribbean Table Tennis Championships Dominican Republic overall champions; Guyana second

One week of exhilarating match ups concluded last night when the curtains fell on the 61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis Championships, here in Guyana at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue.

The Dominican Republic (DR) fielded a full team and they were leaps and bounds above their opponents as the Spanish speaking nation finished with a grand tally of 1530 points, while Guyana finished second overall with 750 points.

During yesterday’s final matches of the one week tournament, Guyana finished with two bronze medals after Trenace Lowe and Shemar Britton lost in the semifinal of their respective female and male senior divisions.

Daniela Fonseca of Cuba went on to win the senior female title after getting past Esmerlyn Castro of DR who she also defeated on Saturday to clinch the under-21 title.

Emil Santos won the all DR final against his teammate Hector Berrios in straight sets last night to emphatically capture the male senior singles title.

In the points standing, Barbados finished third overall with 640 points, just ahead of Cuba (600 points) that only entered into the mixed doubles and the men’s and women’s singles championships.

During the closing ceremony last evening, head of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA); Godfrey Munroe, expressed gratitude to everyone that contributed to the success of the event that ran hiccup free, including the Government of Guyana that granted permission of the use of CASH. (Calvin Chapman story and photo)