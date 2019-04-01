5th Annual Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge Dillon ‘The Beast’ Mahadeo unstoppable for 4th year; 17 year-old Surinamese Ava Zalman is new queen

By Franklin Wilson

Dillon ‘The Beast Mahadeo of Crossfit 592 was in beat like mode from start to finish yesterday as he once again proved that he is in a class of his own when he successfully defended the ‘Fittest Man’ title at the National Park, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

The occasion was the 5th Annual Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge organised by Guyana Fitness Games which was witnessed by a fair sized crowd in blazing sunshine. Defending Female champion, Delice Adonis, also of Crossfit 592 was not fortunate as her teammate and had to settle for the 3rd place; a budding fitness queen, Suriname’s Ava Zalman took the top prize in a fierce competition that concluded under the night skies, last evening.

For the first time in a fitness competition here and compliments of title sponsor Kares Engineering all the athletes that competed on the day were rewarded, financially apart for the top three males and females who were rewarded handsomely and evenly so; $300,000, $200,000 and $150,000, respectively.

Mahadeo’s dominance in this format of the sport was never under threat as he skillfully paced himself during the various events that were served up. While many of his competitors struggled, Mahadeo maneuvered his way into the top five before unleashing his class in a manner which cemented his dominance as the best in the business.

Coming in second was Kelvin Baul of Fusion Fitness, the first time he has made the top five and a satisfying display from him. Baul fought back after in the final event to take the second place from another first time in the finals, Omisi Williams who represented Perry Fitness Gym from Linden.

Mark Tawjoeram of Crossfit Paramaribo (Suriname) ended fourth with another Linden athlete, Kellon Reid of Sharpe Fitness Gym, placing fifth. Apart from hampers that were also presented to the top three athletes compliments of BPI Guyana Inc., Massy and Ansa McAl; Cellular Plus presented special prizes to the top male and female Guyanese athletes, Mahadeo and Semonica Duke who represented Genesis Fitness.

All the athletes were also presented with umbrellas and water bottles compliments of Kares engineering.

The battle of the ladies served up more exciting duels with the five Guyanese ladies being pushed to the hilt by their three rivals from Suriname. The blistering heat did not help the cause of any of the athletes, as their mental sturdiness and resilience were on the line and they each responded like warriors despite the fact that only one winner was assured.

The top five females, Zalman, Duke, Adonis, Tonnica Archer (Genesis Fitness) and Kimberly Pinas (Rock Crossfit Paramaribo) all worked hard to reach that juncture of the competition but it was the never say die attitude of Zalman that took her over the line in a close contest. The fans played their role in providing the extra spike to get the athletes going especially when their gas tanks were low on fuel.

The other female athletes that participated were Jamila Gasper (Genesis Fitness), Latoya Roberts (Genesis Fitness) and Zurina Williams (Crossfit Paramaribo). A total of 19 RX males competed and part from the top five, mentioned earlier in this piece, the others were: Kishan Baul (Fusion Fitness), Silas Brummell, Randolph Leitch (Crossfit 592), Cidell Patrick (Fitness Elites), Rupert Rugner (Fusion Fitness), King Solomon (Crossfit 592), Anis Ade-Thomas (Rock Crossfit Paramaribo), Raveendath Bajnath (Rock Crossfit Paramaribo), Jaden Mannes (Rock Crossfit Paramaribo), Timothy Mc Andrew (Crossfit 592), Carlos Mendonca (TopEnd/Crossfit 592), Paul Meusa (Fitness Elites), Thurston Pearce (Fitness Elites).

The events contested were as follows:

Event 1 – Morning Run No Time Cap (1 Mile Run, 35 Toes to Bar, 35 Wallball, 141b/20lb, 1 Mile Run.

Event 2 Double Trouble X3 Complete 3 Rounds – time cap 12 minutes (25 Double Unders, 25 Single Arm Kettle Bell Ground to overhead 35lb/55lb, 25 Double Unders, 25m sled push 165lb/205lb.

Event 3 A and B Weightlifting Sprint part A time cap 3 minutes (9 Snatches 65lb/95lb, 6 Snatches 85lb/135lb, 3 Snatches 105lb/155lbs. Part B Amrap in 2 Minutes Max Reps Squat cleans 125lb/175lb.

Event 4 –The Twist Complete – Time Cap: 12 Mins (24 Thrusters 65lb/95lb, 12 Chest to Bar Pull Ups for Women/ Muscle Ups for Men, 24 Deadlifts 140lb/200lb, 12 Handstand Push Ups, 50 M Farmer’s carry 140lb/200lb).

Event 5 Final Climb Time Cap 15 Mins – For The Top 5 Men and Top 5 Women – (3 Rope Climbs, 2 Bag Carry, 6 DB Burpee Box Step Over, 6 Burpee Wall Overs, 25 Cal Assault Bike – 35 For Men, 6 Burpee Wall Overs, 6 DB Burpee Box Step Overs, 2 Bag Carry, 2 Rope Climbs, 3 for Men, 1 Bag Carry).