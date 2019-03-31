Three years’ jail for anyone tied to corruption at GRA

Latest update March 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
“Say no to corruption and bribery and collusion!” Those were the words of the header of a full page advertisement in the daily newspapers by the Guyana Revenue Authority.
Over the years, the tax collection body has been taking a firm stance to wipe out these criminal doings.
According to the ad, anyone found colluding with GRA officials could face up to three years’ imprisonment when prosecuted and found guilty. The ad states, “Thinking of bribing or colluding with Guyana Revenue Authority Officers? Think again!”
It was pointed out that in accordance with Sections 221/222 of the Customs Act Chapter 82:01, the Guyana Revenue Authority will institute legal proceedings against all parties and will seek the maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment.
“If you have been asked for a bribe or if you know of someone who has colluded with officers, it is your responsibility to inform GRA. All information supplied, will be kept confidential and informants identity protected,” GRA has promised.
Persons desirous of joining in the fight are being asked to call 227-8222 or 227-6060, extensions 3201 or 3208. Over the years, GRA has been ramping up its stance on anti-corruption, which has seen several staffers being fired.
