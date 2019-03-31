Surinamese remanded for ecstasy pills

A Surinamese, Donovan Simon, was on Friday arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, accused of being in possession of 103 ecstasy pills for the purpose of trafficking.

The 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on March 18, 2019, at Moleson Creek Ferry crossing, he had in his possession 32 grams of amphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. This drug is traded as Ecstacy.

The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford, presented the facts of the charge, which stated that on the day in question, CANU ranks, acting on information received, stopped the vehicle in which the defendant was the lone occupant.

A search was conducted on the said vehicle. It allegedly led to the discovery of the suspected narcotics concealed in the glove compartment, wrapped in a cloth.

Simon was shown the suspected narcotic and told of the allegation. Under caution by the CANU ranks, the accused reportedly admitted ownership of the pills contending that they are for his personal use.

Prosecutor Sandiford objected to bail being granted to Simon based on the prevalence of the offence and the penalties that it attracts. She further highlighted that he is a flight risk and if granted bail he would not return to court for his trail.

Chief Magistrate McLennan upheld the submission and remanded Simon to prison. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on April 8, 2019 at the Springland Magistrate’s Court.