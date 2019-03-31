Sex offences complainants still reluctant to testify



Almost all of the cases for sexual offences disposed at the Essequibo Criminal Assizes were discontinued after the complainants refused to give evidence against the alleged perpetrators, causing the trial Judge to inform the jury to return formal verdicts of not guilty.

This is according to information released last week by the chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The DPP disclosed that of the 14 cases completed, seven were for the offence of rape of a child under 16 years.

The DPP said, “In six of the seven sexual offence matters, the complainants testified that they did not wish to proceed with their evidence against the accused persons and caused the trial judge to direct the juries to return formal verdicts of not guilty.

“While in the other matter, the wife of the accused informed the court that the accused had died while the matter was in progress.”

The Essequibo Criminal Assizes commenced on Tuesday, February 19 with Justice Sandil Kissoon who first sat from January and closed the October 2018 criminal session and then opened the February assizes.

Meanwhile, at the Demerara Criminal Assizes, which commenced on Tuesday, January 8, thirteen sexual offences cases, were completed. Justice Jo-Ann Barlow presided over 12.

“In three of these sexual offences cases, the trial judge directed the jury to return formal verdicts of not guilty because the complainants did not attend court or they testified that they did not wish to proceed with the evidence against the accused,” the statement added.

The Berbice Criminal Assizes had continued with Justice Brassington Reynolds who first sat from January and closed the October 2018 assizes and then opened the February assizes on Tuesday, February 5. Four matters were completed.

Of these matters, one was for offence of rape of a child under 16.

According to the DPP, “The accused in the one matter for the offence of rape of a child under 16 years was acquitted after the complainant and her mother informed the Court that they did not wish to proceed with the matter. The trial Judge then directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.”