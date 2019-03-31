Region Six makes light work of Region Ten in Sports exchange

The Regional DemocraticCouncils of Region Ten and Six recently met in what is being described as the inaugural Inter RDC Sports Games. The meet which was held in Linden saw RDC employees from both regions competing in a 10/10 softball cricket, football, Circle Tennis and dominoes and saw players representing the education, administration, sub treasury and engineer departments among others.

The lively and eagerly contested one day sports meet was well received by a number of persons in Region Ten with its Regional Executive Officer (REO), Orrin Gordon urging his colleagues to buy into the initiative. He stressed that it’s a perfect platform for employees to better know their colleagues in the various regions. “This is an excellent initiative right off and we at RDC Region Ten will seek to invest in this inter RDC Games, as we firmly believe that it’s an opportunity for the various RDC employees to know each other. This initiative can only get stronger once the other regions come on board and recognise that such initiatives are critically important if we are going to collectively boost the regions’ capacity,” Gordon said.

The Region Ten REO said that, while he was expecting to see his Region Six counterpart, Ms. Kim Stephens, but said that despite her absence he is very satisfied with her employees’performance. He stressed that the day’s activities went well with Region Six capturing three of the four titles on offer.

REO Gordon singled out the Region Six’s Sports Officer, Godwyn Allicock, who he said played apivotal role in the successful execution of the Sports Day and Exchange programme. “This was a superb initiative by Mr Allicock and I must say that he has done exceptionally well. Let me be the first to congratulate him as he literally did all of this on his own with some support and assistance from or AREO, Ms. Leola Narine,” REO Gordon said.

In the 10/10 Softball Cricket Match, Region Six took first strike and with the help of Brandon Roopchand scoring a quick-fire 59, posted a total of 116 runs. However, in reply Region Ten, while losing wickets quickly saw a masterful and well played unbeaten 51 from Education Officer Youlanda Mentis, who was ably supported by Elford Griffith. However, when the overs ran out they were short by nine runs. In the Circle Tennis match, it was a much easier victory for the Region Six team who demonstrated why sport is considered very important to them. In the football match despite scoring the first goal Region Six found the going very tough as Region Ten avenged their region’s two losses in the cricket and circle tennis matches with a 3-1 triumph. The final sport to be contested saw Region Six with 69 games coming out on top in the dominoes with Region Ten RDC on 49 and Region Ten Education on 42 occupying the two other positions. Delon Roopchannd and Abas Nerupan of Region Six both had the maximum 18 games each.

Trophies and medals were presented to several players for stellar performances, while Region Six held unto the three major trophies that they won. They have accepted a return exchange from Region ten which is expected to be later this year in the ancient county.