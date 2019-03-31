Pensioner injured in Manchester inferno, four others homeless

A 65-year-old woman is nursing burns about her body following a fire that consumed the home she lived in with four others.

Injured is Ingrid Morgan of Manchester Village, Corentyne, Berbice, who lives with four other persons at the home.

According to Donald Morgan, he had just finished watching television and had retired to bed when a relative in the home raised an alarm that there were smoke and a blaze coming from the kitchen area.

He stated that when he rushed out the room, he saw his wife’s clothes on fire and she was trying to remove it.

“After I done watch Tv, I went in my bedroom and while there, I hear somebody calling and when I run out, I saw my wife and the fire deh at the back and she was pulling off she clothes and she fall downstairs.”

Morgan said it appeared that the fire started from the gas stove when his wife was preparing tea.

“She scratch the match to go and light the stove but like the gas was leaking and it blow up on she when she go to light it”, he said.

The fire service arrived shortly after the fire began but could not save anything. Morgan’s injured wife was taken to nearest hospital for medical attention. Investigations into the fire are ongoing.