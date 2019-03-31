Chinese national dead, seven quarantined after mystery breakout at manganese mine

Latest update March 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
One of several afflicted manganese workers is now dead, after exhibiting symptoms of a viral influenza, yesterday. The other seven, who are also Chinese nationals, are currently being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
A team of medical personnel was deployed to Matthews Ridge yesterday, from the Mabaruma Hospital after the members received these reports.
The seven men were airlifted to Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, and transported to GPHC for treatment.
A medical practitioner on the team informed this publication that the team has been extremely cautious, both, in its transport of the patients and with the level of care they’re currently receiving.
This publication was informed that two floors of the Male Medical Ward of GPHC were cleared and restricted yesterday, to quarantine the victims of the undetermined illness.
The medical personnel at the hospital have been running a battery of tests. Further testing is expected to be done to ascertain the exact nature of the illness. One doctor involved has dismissed speculation that swine flu is the cause of the symptoms.
The workers were reportedly stationed at a manganese mine owned by Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI), a subsidiary of Chinese company, Bosai Minerals Group Guyana Company Limited, when they began showing signs of respiratory discomfort, rash and high fever-like temperatures.
Just Friday, Ministers of Natural Resources and Public Affairs, Raphael Trotman, and Dawn Hastings-Williams, visited the mine to inspect it, since operations there are expected to restart soon.
To date, 113 Guyanese and 23 expatriates have already been employed with GMI.
According to health officials, they are up on the alert for measles and immunisable diseases.
